Steven Alker looks on from the 18th green during the third round of The Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club. Photo / Getty Images

Steven Alker looks on from the 18th green during the third round of The Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi Steven Alker found water on the final hole to miss out on a chance to claim victory at The Galleri Classic today.

Alker was tied for the lead with Retief Goosen going into the final hole. Goose also hit into the water on the par-five 18th hole but saved par to win with a three-under 69 and with plenty of help from the blunders of Alker.

Goosen was on the edge of a bunker and hit a four iron so thin that it splashed twice in the water that surrounds the 18th green on the Dinah Shore Tournament course.

Instead of laying up, Alker also chose to go for the green. His five iron narrowly cleared the pond, but bounced back into the water. He pitched on to the green and missed his par putt.

Goosen took his penalty drop, hit wedge to eight feet and rolled in the par putt for a one-shot victory that he never saw coming. It was his third career win on the PGA Tour Champions.

On the par three 17th, Goosen was in a bunker left of the green and hit out to four feet to save par. Alker had a lengthy birdie putt that he rammed some 10 feet by and three-putted.

“I’m glad it flipped my way,” Goosen said.

Goosen said his ball was sitting nicely in grass near the edge of the bunker. He was first to play and wanted to put pressure on Alker, torn between a five iron and a four iron. He went for the longer club to be safe, and it didn’t work out the way he imagined — in so many ways.

“The ball was a little bit above my feet and the ball was sitting up so nicely,” Goosen said. “I was in between a five and a four and I thought I’ll just hit a smooth four and completely thinned it.”

No worries. Instead of laying up short of the water and leaving a short wedge for his third, Alker followed him into the water.

“I thought Steve was going to lay up and just go from there,” Goosen said. “When he hit it in the water it was a bit of a shock.”

Alker did not question his decision, saying his ball was sitting up perfectly in the light rough and a solid five iron should have been enough.

“Just got a little high on the face and just kind of come out soft,” Alker said.

Ricardo Gonzalez, who had a one-shot lead at the start, was tied for the lead until taking bogey after a drive into a fairway bunker on the 16th, and then making bogey from the bunker on the par three 17th. But his birdie on the 18th gave him a 71 and moved him into a share of second place with Alker and Alex Cejka (68).

Lydia Ko finishes 13th

On the LPGA Tour, Kiwi world number eight Lydia Ko finished in a share of 13th at the Ford Championship in Arizona, five shots back from Nelly Korda who recorded a remarkable third straight victory.

Ko carded a final round 70 to finish at 15-under.

World number one Korda shot a final round 65 to finish two clear of Australian Hira Naveed in second.

Ryan Fox 78th in Houston

Ryan Fox carded a final round one-over 71 to finish five-over at the Houston Open, 17 shots back from eventual winner Stephen Jaeger of Germany. World number one Scottie Scheffler finished one shot back in a share of second, in his bid for a third straight win on the PGA Tour.







