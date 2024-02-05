Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Stephen Perofeta could be Scott Robertson’s answer to replace Richie Mo’unga - Chris Rattue’s Winners and Losers

Chris Rattue
By
6 mins to read
Stephen Perofeta looked in good touch in Japan. Photo / Getty Images

Stephen Perofeta looked in good touch in Japan. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Chris Rattue looks back on the best and worst from the last week of sport.

WINNER: Stephen Perofeta

On one hand, you can understand new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson mumbling about getting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport