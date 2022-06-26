Once again, State of Origin will be a case of 'mate against mate, state against state'. Photo / Getty

Live updates of State of Origin II - a must-win for New South Wales to keep the series alive.

‌

What's on?

Mate against mate goes interstate! The series opener three weeks ago in Sydney was a high-quality affair packed with big hits, slick hands and a nice dose of last-minute controversy. Queensland took the honours holding out at the death for a 16-10 victory.

Tonight's match is in renowned league stronghold Perth. Enthusiastic league fans in Western Australia - both of them, in fact - are saying it's time for the state to have an NRL team of its own. Have these people learnt nothing from watching Auckland?

How can I watch the game?

Coverage starts on Sky Sport 4 at 8pm, with kickoff scheduled for 9.50pm - and if you think an Origin game will kick off anywhere near its scheduled start time then I have a series of unique, high-value NFTs to sell you. Live streaming is available on Sky Sport Now.

For well-informed Socratic discourse during the match, you're best advised to tune into the watch-along being hosted by Dai Henwood, Ben Hurley and Chris Key, the team behind the ACC's rugby league podcast, Mad Monday.

Any other, er, Socratic discourse?

After Origin I, the Queensland camp branded Blues back-rower Liam Martin a "grub" on account of him being a bit enthusiastic with the swinging arms, forearms and elbows.

"I find both teams play with that passion and I grew up watching Paul Gallen and Nate Myles go at it so I tried to emulate that and I'll probably bring it again," he said. "It's footy after all, it's played with aggression and things are going to happen. If you're not doing that stuff, you're probably not giving it your all."

It wasn't really old-style biff though, was it?

Not really - and invoking the spirits of Gallen and Myles is a bit odd. This column sagely predicted zero biff for Origin I, and we're doubling down for Origin II. We'll likely treble-down for Origin III.

Ryan Matterson, of the Blues, is tackled by Queenslander Jeremiah Nanai during game one of the 2022 State of Origin series. Photo / Getty Images

Something-something, political correctness, something-something, all-gone-woke...

Anyone who feels that Origin has lost a little magic because there's no biff is cordially invited to carry the fist hit-up of the night in Origin II.

The first Origin clash was a tough, tense match - a showcase of excellent league.

Any other good verbals?

When the final whistle went in Origin I, the Blues were hot on attack, and possibly a little unlucky to be denied a final play of the ball when a converted try would have taken the game into sudden-death overtime. For their part, the Queenslanders were possibly slowing down the play the ball. A little.

Former NSW representative Braith Anasta said: "It should have been six again and play on. If it is a penalty there, they get to tap and go."

Bringing it home:

Blowing home advantage in the first match leaves the Blues with a mountain to climb if they are to claim their fourth State of Origin title in five years. Only one side this century has won the series after blowing the first match at home. That team? The end-of-a-dynasty Queenslanders in 2017.

Under pressure:

Penrith playmakers Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai have sizzled for their club, but served cold sausage for NSW in game one. If they can't cook something up tonight, the series is over.

Jarome Luai can help his Blues and Panthers teammate Nathan Cleary in tonight's second State of Origin match. Photo / Getty Images

Best in the West

Jake Trbojevic is back in the starting line up the for the Blues and the last time Origin was played in Perth the big prop was named man of the match in a 38-6 NSW victory in 2019.

Selection call

Blues gaffer Brad Fittler swung the axe, making five changes to the side's line-up. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Tariq Sims, Kotoni Staggs and Ryan Matterson are all out. Jack Wighton misses out with Covid-19.

Queenslander Paul Vautin kept things in perspective regarding the Blues cull: "They've taken a machine gun to the joint."

The Reds have only made two changes, both forced by injury.

What does Wally Lewis have to say about it all?

Er, Wally actually has a series of unique, high-value NFTs to sell you.

Origin legend and NFT enthusiast Wally Lewis in action for Queensland. Photo / Getty Images

Will the weather be a factor?

Hell no - Perth is expected to put on a clear, calm and warm winter evening, with a kickoff temperature of around 18 degrees.

The squads (final teams will be confirmed one hour before kick-off)

New South Wales Blues:

1. James Tedesco, capt. (Sydney Roosters), 2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers), 3. Matt Burton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), 4. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers), 5. Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters), 6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers), 7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), 8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), 9. Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers), 10, Jake Trbojevic (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles), 11. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 12. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), 13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers), 14, Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 15. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), 16. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels), 17. Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks), 18. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters), 19. Jordan McLean (North Queensland Cowboys), 20. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels), 21. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

Coach: Brad Fittler

Queensland Maroons:

1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), 2. Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos), 3. Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys), 4. Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights), 5. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), 6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, capt. (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles), 8. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters),

9. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), 10. Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders), 11. Kurt Capewell (Brisbane Broncos), 12. Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm), 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), 14. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), 15. Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 16. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), 17. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), 18. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), 19. Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos), 20. Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans), 21. Corey Oates (Brisbane Broncos), 22. Reece Walsh (Warriors)

Coach: Billy Slater