Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

State of Origin in NZ? The major sticking point in potential NRL game changer - Chris Rattue’s winners and losers

Chris Rattue
By
8 mins to read
Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane during State of Origin II last month. Photo / Photosport

Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane during State of Origin II last month. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

WINNER: New Zealand league and sport, but...

Put it in the diary: State of Origin at Eden Park.

All-powerful Aussie league boss Peter V’landys has signalled, most strongly, that the idea is on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport