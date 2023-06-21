All you need to know ahead of State of Origin II at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane - Wednesday, June 21, 10.05pm:
State of Origin game 2 kicks off tonight with Queensland looking to clinch the series against New South Wales.
Blues superstar Latrell Mitchell remains sidelined with a calf niggle that also kept him out of game one, while Nathan Cleary (hamstring) and Api Koroisau (broken jaw) are also out.
New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has dropped Nicho Hynes and Tevita Pangai Junior, with Damien Cook and Mitchell Moses recalled, while Stefano Utoikamanu and Reece Robson will make their Origin debuts.
The Maroons are without winger Selwyn Cobbo (hip), Tom Gilbert (shoulder) and Jai Arrow (ankle) from the opener, with Xavier Coates, Jeremiah Nanai and Mo Fotuaika earning recalls.
Game one recap
Queensland scored two tries while playing with a one-man deficit to clinch a 26-18 comeback win over New South Wales in the series opener.
Winger Selwyn Cobbo and utility back Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow each scored two tries for Queensland in a seesawing game on neutral turf that was decided by Cameron Munster’s try in the 77th minute.
Queensland raced to a 10-0 lead after 10 minutes with tries out wide by Tabuai-Fidow and Cobbo, and winger Murray Taulagi helped maintain the margin when he denied New South Wales points with two try-saving tackles right on the line.
New South Wales cut the margin to 10-6 in the 31st via backrower Liam Martin and then hit the front just after halftime when hooker Apisai Koroisau scored against the run of play.
The lead changed again twice with Cobbo squeezing inside the right corner post for Queensland in the 55th and Stephen Crichton putting the Blues back in front 10 minutes later.
New South Wales led 18-16 when Queensland prop Tom Flegler was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle in the 69th but couldn’t convert the 13-on-12 advantage and instead conceded late tries.
Tabuai-Fidow crossed out wide to finish off a long-range movement with seven minutes remaining and Munster darted over from close range after accepting a short ball from frontrow forward Lindsay Collins, who leaped above Blues fullback James Tedesco to regather a high kick.
Queensland endured plenty of setbacks, with backrower Tom Gilbert dislocating his shoulder in the first half, Cobbo injuring his leg in the second, David Fifita and Taulagi both spending time on the sidelines undergoing head injury assessments and Flegler spending 10 minutes in the sin bin late in the game.
The Queenslanders will be confident going into game 2 despite those setbacks, having lost just one of the last six Origin games played in Brisbane.
The teams
Queensland
1. Reece Walsh
2. Xavier Coates
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5. Murray Taulagi
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)
8. Lindsay Collins
9. Ben Hunt
10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
11. David Fifita
12. Jeremiah Nani
13. Patrick Carrigan
Interchange:
14. Harry Grant
15. Thomas Flegler
16. Reuben Cotter
17. Mo Fotuaika
18. AJ Brimson
Coach: Billy Slater
New South Wales
1. James Tedesco (c)
2. Brian To’o
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Tom Trbojevic
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. Jarome Luai
7. Mitchell Moses
8. Junior Paulo
9. Damien Cook
10. Payne Haas
11. Tyson Frizell
12. Hudson Young
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange:
14. Stefano Utoikamanu
15. Cameron Murray
16. Liam Martin
17. Reece Robson
18. Matt Burton
Coach: Brad Fittler
Match officials
Referee: Ashley Klein
Review official: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and David Munro
Standby referee: Gerard Sutton
Standby touch judge: Michael Wise
Odds
Queensland: $1.40
New South Wales: $2.85
*via TAB as at 12pm Wednesday
How to watch
The Herald will have live updates of the clash. The game is live on Sky Sport 1 (channel 51) or you can stream it live on Sky Sport Now.
Weather
The weather in Brisbane is expected to be clear with just a five per cent chance of rain. The temperature is set to be around 12C at kickoff.
Previous winners
2022 — Queensland
2021 — New South Wales
2020 — Queensland
2019 — New South Wales
2018 — New South Wales
2017 — Queensland
2016 — Queensland
2015 — Queensland
2014 — New South Wales
2013 — Queensland
2012 — Queensland
2011 — Queensland
2010 — Queensland
2009 — Queensland
2008 — Queensland
2007 — Queensland
2006 — Queensland
Wally Lewis medal winners:
2022 — Patrick Carrigan
2021 — Tom Trbojevic
2020 — Cameron Munster
2019 — James Tedesco
2018 — Billy Slater
2017 — Dane Gagai
2016 — Cameron Smith
2015 — Corey Parker
2014 — Paul Gallen
2013 — Cameron Smith
2012 — Nate Myles
2011 — Cameron Smith
2010 — Billy Slater
2009 — Greg Inglis
2008 — Johnathan Thurston
2007 — Cameron Smith
2006 — Darren Lockyer
2005 — Anthony Minichiello
2004 — Craig Fitzgibbon
- with AP