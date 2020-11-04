State of Origin I: Queensland v New South Wales - Maroons win in biggest upset for 25 years

Jaydn Su'A of the Maroons celebrates with team mates after winning game one of the 2020 State of Origin series. Photo / Getty

State of Origin has produced yet another miracle with Queensland springing one of the biggest ambushes ever seen in the traditional rivalry.

The game came right down to the final play after Queensland exploded in the second half to score three tries in 15 minutes.

Those 15 minutes now seem destined to become another chapter of Queensland Origin folklore as they came from 10-0 down in the 49th minute to win the most unlikely of victories 18-14.

It is the biggest upset State of Origin has seen since Paul Vautin famously led his team to a 3-0 sweep at astronomical odds in 1995.

Wayne Bennett's 2020 Queensland team wasn't much different from the no-hopers of 25 years ago. And just like Vautin's team, these Maroons will carry a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 in Sydney on Wednesday, November 11.

While the entire rugby league world gave them no chance in the series opener at Adelaide Oval – they clearly believed, even when trailing 10-0 at half time.

Queensland legend Darren Lockyer also believed – making a ridiculous prediction at half time that Queensland would win if they scored first in the second half – despite very nearly being blasted off the park in the first half.

Xavier Coates of the Queensland Maroons scores a try during game one of the 2020 State of Origin series. Photo / Getty

Channel 9's James Bracey revealed at full time that Lockyer predicted Queensland's comeback before the start of the second half.

"You got off the set after first half break and you said first points in the second half wins the match.," Bracey said.

"You picked it and you knew that the momentum was there still there with your team."

Lockyer responded: "We came from the clouds. We had so many injuries from outside backs and look at Xavier Coates and Kurt Capewell.

"I just thought that first points were critical. I thought that with the Blues 10-0, I felt like they felt they should have been 20-0 up and they came out and they went through the motions and we took it off them.

"Once Queenslanders started to believe they could win, that is when they found another gear."

Queensland returned from the half time break a different side and in the space of 15 minutes they turned the 2020 series on its head.

The Blues made it a grandstand finish with a late try to Josh Addo-Carr – but Queensland's defence held firm in the tense final two minutes.

With the Blues looking to land a killer blow in the dying seconds, the Maroons were reduced to 12-men when Felise Kaufusi was sent to the sin bin.

Even with everything against them, this Queensland team held firm.

For the Blues there was only regret and pain – particularly for centre pairing Jack Wighton and Clint Gutherson – with both stars playing out of their usual positions.

The weak defensive issues of the Blues centres headlined the problems that engulfed Brad Fittler's team.

There was also a torrent of criticism directed at halves Nathan Cleary and Luke Keary after they failed to take control in the second half and also failed to create attacking opportunities.

Their quiet performances were particularly exposed by their Maroons opposites with Cameron Munster one of the best players on the field, while Maroons halfback Daly Cherry-Evans was man of the match.

Cherry-Evans was everywhere as Queensland rampaged ahead in the second half.

"Look at these Maroon jerseys, there is a real Origin feel about this now and NSW aren't comfortable with it," Channel 9's Phil Gould said.

"The Maroons are sticking it to them. NSW aren't comfortable playing this way. They are far more comfortable when they can stroll through their plays and structures in the attacking zone. They are not enjoying all this hard work coming out of their own end.

"Queensland are coming for them."

Earlier, Queensland sensationally had two tries in the space of four minutes when Dane Gagai set-up a monster try for debutant Xavier Coates.

Just minutes after Maroons centre Kurt Capewell set up a try by tossing aside his NSW opposite, Gagi repeated the feat when he brushed passed Jack Wighton before drawing Blues fullback James Tedesco and passing to Coates on the wing.

Queensland had finally got on the board in the 50th minute when Capewell set-up a thrilling long-range try for AJ Brimson.

It was just one of the painful issues Blues coach Brad Fittler will have to address before Game 2.

All the action from State of Origin I between Queensland and New South Wales.

EARLIER

Queensland has confirmed Panthers star Kurt Capewell will make his State of Origin debut in Game 1.

Capewell suffered a soft tissue injury earlier in the week, but was on Wednesday cleared to play.

He was expected to be named in the centres when the official team sheets come in after 7pm.

"To be presented with the jersey and be able to play for Queensland and represent my state is a dream come true. I hope I can do my family and state proud," Capewell said.

Capewell was earlier this week left out of Wayne Bennett's team, but was included in the extended 19-man squad.

Queensland has also confirmed rookie centre Brenko Lee is out with a calf injury after Bennett was forced to swing a late team shake-up.

Lee was spotted limping off Adelaide Oval during a fitness test just an hour before kick-off.

Fox League's Lara Pitt posted on Twitter: "Brenko Lee just limped off Adelaide oval after testing his calf out. Looks gone."

The news was confirmed in the official team sheet which saw Lee drop out of the team and Phillip Sami return on the wing and Dane Gagai moving back into the centres to cover the loss of Lee.

Lee suffered a calf injury earlier this week, but coach Wayne Bennett said Lee would play.

Lee was also assessed on Tuesday and cleared to play by Queensland medical officials.

- news.com.au