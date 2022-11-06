Danushka Gunathilaka of Sri Lanka bats during the 2nd match in the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on June 16, 2022 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Photo / Getty Images

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested and charged with the alleged repeated sexual assault of a Sydney woman he met through an online dating app.

Police confirmed the international cricket star, 31, was arrested at a Sussex Street hotel about 1am on Sunday over the alleged incident in Sydney’s east last week.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad and Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced a joint investigation following reports a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a home in Rose Bay.

Gunathilaka was taken to Sydney Police Station and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad said the pair had allegedly matched on a dating app.

She told reporters on Sunday they communicated on various platforms, including video calling, before meeting up on Wednesday.

Gunathilaka is alleged to have met the woman for prearranged drinks and returned to her home, where the sexual assaults allegedly occurred.

“This woman took a lot of steps to ensure she was safe,” Detective Doherty said.

“She met up in a public place, with other people around that were aware that she was there to meet someone for a date.

“It’s just unfortunate.”

A crime scene examination was undertaken at the address on Saturday.

It is understood the rest of the Sri Lankan team has already flown home without Gunathilaka.

“The male is being supported by the Sri Lankan consulate,” Detective Doherty said.