Former Warriors and Kiwis rugby league player Stacey Jones was announced as the new head coach of the Kiwis. Image / Photosport

OPINION

Sometimes the biggest risk in life, former Kiwis coach Graham Lowe used to say regularly, is to not take one.

It’s a sentiment that could be applied to Wednesday’s appointment of Stacey Jones to the top role in New Zealand league.

While there are many reasons why it is a good idea – and could work well – it’s also a bit of a gamble.

Critics will point to his lack of experience, as most of his career has been spent in an assistant role, either at the Warriors or with the Kiwis.

They might also highlight the fate of other high profile former players thrust into the Kiwis’ job, like Gary Freeman and David Kidwell.

But the biggest potential bone of contention is the presence of Wayne Bennett among the contenders.

How could the NZRL ignore the legendary super-coach, who has done it all at NRL level, State of Origin and in the test arena, and famously played a key role in the 2008 World Cup victory? He also took a modest England roster to the brink of the 2017 World Cup, the closest any team has come to dethroning Australia since that Kiwis ambush at Suncorp Stadium.

He was available, publicly stated he was keen and will be stepping away from NRL head coaching duties with the Dolphins at the end of this season.

Bennett has no equal as a man manager, hence the appeal of campaign coaching with the Kiwis.

Undoubtedly, Bennett’s interest complicated the search.

While NZRL chief executive Greg Peters said on Wednesday that Jones was “miles ahead” of the other contenders, insiders have told the Herald it was tough, complex decision.

In some ways, the easy call would have been to go for the 74-year-old Bennett – and hope that his Midas touch lasts till the 2026 World Cup. But the NZRL are thinking long-term. They believe Jones has served his apprenticeship, learned under some of the best minds in the sport and is ready. They also, as Peters admitted, love the idea of Jones being embedded at the Warriors. Not only is it a stone’s throw away from the NZRL headquarters, but it is a huge boost to the alignment between the NZRL club and the national organisation.

“The partnership between the Warriors and the strategic alliance for the game in New Zealand is a really important component of this as well,” said Peters. “Not withstanding Stacey’s obvious coaching capabilities and legendary status in the game, having him working just across the road from us is a really strong point as well.”

Contrast that with Bennett based in Sydney or Brisbane and doing fleeting visits.

The NZRL also want to continue the momentum from last year’s Pacific championship success and obviously believe that promoting from within, rather than a complete overhaul, is the recipe. And there was a definite mood for a New Zealander at the helm.

They conducted a detailed search. Aside from those who applied, there were also conversations with other individuals employed in NRL club roles, to gauge interest. After the shakedown, the Herald understands the three shortlisted candidates were Bennett, 2008 captain Nathan Cayless and Jones.

Jones emerged at the top of the pile, almost two decades after the last of his 46 tests as a player in 2006.

“It’s massive for our game, a legend in our game,” said Peters. “It’s our time, it’s his time - for a Kiwi coach to come back into the frame, something steeped in the history and legacy in the team.”

Jones brings immense gravitas for his deeds as a player – and is still one of the faces of the sport in this country, almost 20 years after he played his last test. He believes he has done his time on the coaching pathway (a decade at the Warriors, including seven seasons as an assistant) and will have no problem winning the respect of the players or setting the culture.

“I’ve been an assistant coach for a long time and eventually, sometimes, assistant coaches get promoted to other positions,” said Jones. “What I’ve done at the Warriors, the learning curves I’ve gone through there; I feel like I’ve been part of the Kiwis for a long enough time to be promoted to this position.”

Both Peters and Jones admitted the staff appointments will be crucial, as he adapts to life in the hot seat ahead over the next two years ahead of the World Cup. Though the compressed international campaigns are more about man management, motivation and setting the right tone, aspects such as match-day selection, game plans and interchange instincts are also vital.

“I know it is going a big responsibility,” said Jones. “I know it is going to be a lot of hard work, but I will always go back to: If I get the right people – and I know how to pick good character and good people – we are going to be okay.”

Sportswriter Michael Burgess covers league and football for the Herald.