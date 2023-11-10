New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell was left red-faced after calling for a poor review against Sri Lanka. Video / Sky Sport

The Black Caps cruised to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka with 160 balls to spare to all but book themselves a Cricket World Cup semifinal overnight in Bengaluru.

It was not without incident, however, as the New Zealand side called for one of the worst LBW reviews ever seen in the latter stages of the Sri Lankan innings.

An incredibly obvious inside edge onto the pads of Dushmantha Chameera sent the Kiwi fielders into an appeal which was given not out.

Darryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips in particular seemed confident in a chance of a wicket so urged captain Kane Williamson to signal for a review.

Upon the first view of the replay on the big screen, the Black Caps can be seen breaking into laughter, with Mitchell and Phillips looking particularly sheepish as the ball was seen taking a healthy edge onto the batter’s pads.

“What did Daryl Mitchell see?” said Sanjay Manjrekar in the commentary box.

The incident naturally did the rounds on social media, with cricket fans taking to X to lambaste the Black Caps for their error.