Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka. Photo / Getty Images

Sri Lanka could hardly have picked a tougher opponent to face first up at the World Cup than South Africa.

The Sri Lankans come into this game with big question marks over their batting and have an injury-weakened bowling attack; South Africa, in contrast, seem to be a well-oiled machine, primed for the flat tracks this World Cup is expected to offer.

In their last 15 games, Sri Lanka have bowled out the opposition in 14. Sure, the ease with which both Bangladesh and Afghanistan brushed them aside in the warm-ups highlighted the task their bowlers are likely to face, but in Delhi, they might just have their way.

South Africa meanwhile won’t have fond memories of Delhi, with their last outing there in October 2022 seeing them skittled for 99.

History

South Africa and Sri Lanka have faced each other six times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. South Africa holds the edge in these matches, having won 4 out of 6. One game was tied and one was won by Sri Lanka.

TAB odds

South Africa $1.40, Sri Lanka $2.85

How to watch

Sky Sport 2 from 6pm tonight.

Herald prediction

South Africa by 7 wickets/40 runs.

Squads

South Africa: Shakib Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.