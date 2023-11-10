Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

Sri Lanka has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being in “serious breach” of its obligations.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Sport reportedly sacked the national board (SLC), partially due to the team’s poor World Cup, however, the decision was reversed by a court.

It comes after the Black Caps cruised past Sri Lanka overnight Thursday, beating them by five wickets and all but securing a semifinal spot at the ODI Cricket World Cup in India.

In a statement, ICC said Sri Lanka Cricket had breached its obligations as a member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and without governance reporter.

“The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course.”

The Board is set to meet on November 21, after which the future course of action is expected to be clearer.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to host the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in January and February 2024.