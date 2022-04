Paul Coll made it back-to-back British Open titles. Photo / PSA

New Zealand's Paul Coll has defended his British Open squash title with a comprehensive straight-game defeat of Egyptian Ali Farag.

Coll totally dominated his opponent for a 12-10, 11-6, 11-4 victory in 50 minutes.

The win guarantees the Kiwi holds the number one spot in the world.

"There was a huge amount of pressure on me this week and I'm extremely proud to win that and hold my ranking for another month, at least," Coll said.

More to come...