Lewis’ legal representatives, Zemarai Khatiz and Gabrielle Bashir, are seeking a community release order of two years and that a conviction not be entered.

Bashir submitted to the court that Lewis’ moral culpability was at the lower end as the 28-year-old was “targeted and exploited” because he was a known gambling addict.

She said there was a clear power imbalance between Davila, his former captain, and Lewis.

Clayton Lewis pleaded guilty to corrupting a betting outcome but his sentencing has been adjourned for further submissions. Photo / Photosport

“Not only was he targeted, he was asked to do it by someone who was in a position of power and influence over him.”

The court heard Lewis has since been diagnosed with a gambling addiction and is undergoing treatment.

Davila, the team’s captain and alleged “point man” for a South American crime figure, is yet to enter a plea on the nine charges he faces and is due to reappear before the court later this month.

The court also heard Lewis has suffered from serious mental health impacts since his arrest in May last year.

Bashir told the court her client has been diagnosed with depression and PTSD as a result of his arrest, when “police in tactical gear stormed his apartment while he and his partner slept”.

“Not only was that apartment stormed, there is an image that went all around the world of him being cuffed and searched.”

She said Lewis had already suffered significant punishment.

“He has carried the scorn of the nation. It will indelibly follow him for the rest of his life.”

The Crown was seeking a community correction order for Lewis and Baccus and asked the magistrate to consider “what message it would send to the football community” if convictions for the offending were not entered.

– RNZ