Russia invades Ukraine, protesters look to cross Cook straight and phase 3 of our Omicron response is here in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Russia's military action in Ukraine has already led to a spree of sporting implications with players trapped in the country, major events cancelled and sponsorships withdrawn.

Russia's wide-ranging attack on Ukraine has hit cities and bases with airstrikes and shelling, forcing civilians to pile into trains and cars to flee.

Brazilian football players from Ukraine's two biggest clubs have issued an appeal to the Brazilian government, saying they are trapped by the attack.

A group of players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv posted a video together with their families from a hotel where they called for support from the Brazilian authorities, joined by Uruguayan player Carlos de Pena of Dynamo. They said the borders were closed and fuel supplies had run out.

"We are really desperate. We are going through chaos," Shakhtar defender Marlon Santos wrote on Instagram. "We have the support from our club. But the desperation is agonising. We wait for the support from our country. We speak in the name of all the Brazilians in Ukraine."

Shakhtar Donetsk defender Marlon Santos. Photo / AP

Similar messages were posted by Brazilian players living elsewhere in Ukraine, including by forward Marlyson and two teammates from Metalist 1925 in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border, and three players from Zorya Luhansk, a club based in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

The Ukrainian league was suspended indefinitely on Friday after martial law was declared in Ukraine.

Russia to no longer host Champions League final

An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held on Friday to discuss the geopolitical crisis and officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia, a person with knowledge of the process told the Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.

UEFA did publicly rebuke Russia and said it was dealing with the "situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency" while confirming the meeting.

"UEFA shares the international community's significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine," the governing body said in a statement.

"We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people."

As Russia's threats toward Ukraine had grown through the week, the British government and fan groups had already called for the final not to be played in St. Petersburg, where the stadium is sponsored by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

The company is also the main sponsor of Schalke, but the German second-division club said on Friday that the Gazprom logo was being removed from its jerseys.

A senior Gazprom executive also quit the supervisory board of the Gelsenkirchen-based club after being a target of US sanctions. Matthias Warnig is CEO of the newly built, but never operated, Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is a multibillion-dollar project of Gazprom and European companies.

Critics said Schalke was used to popularise Gazprom in Germany as it pushed to construct the gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, which bypassed Ukraine. Gazprom has been a sponsor since 2006 and provided the cash that fuelled a run to the Champions League semifinals in 2011.

An advertisement for Gazprom is displayed at a Champions League fixture at Luz stadium in Lisbon. Photo / AP

German newspaper Bild this week began covering the Gazprom logos on Schalke jerseys with "Freedom for Ukraine" to protest against Russia's deepening military intervention in Ukraine.

UEFA's sponsorship by Gazprom is also under scrutiny with its branding having a significant profile this week at Champions League round of 16 games.

UEFA's leadership had held off making a call on the Champions League final venue until Russia on Thursday started to target cities and military bases in Ukraine with airstrikes and shelling as tanks and troops rolled across the border.

The International Olympic Committee said it "strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government," days after the end of the closing of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The truce is intended to secure safe passage for athletes during the Games and, in the long term, promote the idea of working toward world peace. It runs until the end of the Paralympics, which are due to open in Beijing on March 4.

The International Paralympic Committee condemned Russia and said it held talks with sports officials in Ukraine, which still plans to compete in Beijing and requires safe passage for its athletes.

"This is a truly horrible situation, and we are greatly concerned about our National Paralympic Committee and Para athletes from Ukraine," IPC President Andrew Parsons said. "Our top priority right now is the safety and well-being of the Ukrainian delegation, with whom we are in regular dialogue."

Russia's name, flag and anthem are already barred from the March 4-13 Paralympics in Beijing over previous doping disputes. Its team is due to compete as RPC, short for Russian Paralympic Committee.

Russia has violated the Olympic Truce three times in 14 years, fighting a war with Georgia over the disputed territory of South Ossetia during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and launching a military takeover that annexed the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics closed.

Focus is turning to Russia hosting other major sports events in the coming months.

In basketball, Barcelona said its team would not fly to Russia for two games against Russian teams — Zenit St. Petersburg and CSKA Moscow — on Saturday and Monday in the Euroleague.

In rugby, European organisers postponed Georgia's match with Russia on Monday in Tblisi in the Rugby Europe Championship. The women's game between Spain and Russia on Sunday in Madrid is still on.

FIFA was yet to comment on Russia's scheduled hosting of a World Cup qualifying playoff semifinal against Poland on March 24 for the right to also host the winner of a meeting between Czech Republic and Sweden for a place in Qatar. The Polish, Czech and Swedish federations wrote to FIFA saying games should not be played in Russia, citing the "military escalation" and "lower safety."

Formula One said it was "closely watching the very fluid developments" but made no further comment on whether its race in Sochi would be canceled in September. However, four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel has said he would not compete at the Russian Grand Prix.

"I will not go," the German driver said. "I think it's wrong to race in the country. I'm sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed (for) stupid reasons and a very strange and mad leadership."