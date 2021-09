A dog added extra bite to an Irish cricket match this weekend. Photo / Twitter.

A dog added extra bite to an Irish cricket match this weekend.

The Women's All-Ireland T20 Cup semi-final match between Bready and CSNI was temporarily disrupted when a dog retrieved the ball following a missed run-out attempt and then invited ire from the umpires by running on the pitch with it clamped between its jaws.

Play continued, though the commentator noted the ball 'may need a bit of a clean'.

Nothing better than this will happen all summer pic.twitter.com/dSg6DfAaxy — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) September 11, 2021