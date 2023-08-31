When Patricia Otero watched the president of Spain’s football federation tarnish the greatest victory in the history of women’s sports in Spain by forcibly kissing a player on the lips during the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony, she was saddened — but not surprised.

For this amateur football player, the kiss that Luis Rubiales pressed on Spain forward Jenni Hermoso was simply the most public and notorious example of the treatment she and her teammates received as girls and young women.

“We have seen that all our lives,” the 30-year-old told the Associated Press from the southern city of Malaga, where she still plays football when not teaching high school. And when Rubiales tried to justify the kiss by saying it was like one he would have “given my daughters”, it sounded eerily familiar.

“I had a coach who would pat our butts, and always while acting friendly, saying, ‘You are like a daughter to me’. And that was when you are still not adult enough to know what he is doing,” she said. “You think it is normal.”

While women still struggle for equality in Spanish football — Otero recalled how her team had to sell raffle tickets to play, and clean their own locker rooms while boys did neither — the reaction, in Spain and beyond, to the globally televised kiss has been widespread condemnation.

Hermoso says it was not consensual and, despite claims to the contrary by Rubiales, public opinion is behind the 33-year-old player. The only continuing public support for Rubiales, 46, has come from his mother, who staged a short-lived hunger strike in protest of her son’s downfall before ending it Wednesday.

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso.

Even as the conduct of the most powerful man in Spanish football robbed global attention from the new world champions, Spain is taking steps to turn the crisis into a reckoning into the sexism that exists in the sport in a country where strides in other areas have placed it in the European vanguard of female gender equality.

Despite Rubiales’ insistence he did nothing wrong, Spain’s government, its players’ unions, football clubs, fans and most importantly, Hermoso and her teammates, saw his act as a sexist abuse of power that was no longer tolerable. Fifa, the world football governing body, suspended Rubiales for 90 days, and Spain’s Government is moving to have him declared unfit to hold the post.

The condemnation of Rubiales, who also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture within sight of Spain’s Queen Letizia and teenage daughter, Princess Sofia, following Spain’s victory in the August 20 final, has spread beyond the Government and the powers-that-be in football.

Fans at men’s games last weekend in the hugely popular La Liga chanted for Rubiales to go, while hundreds rallied in downtown Madrid in support of Hermoso.

Rubiales had the chance to step down on Friday. Instead, he delivered a tirade to his federation members, claiming to be the victim of a witch hunt by “false feminists”.

While sexism has historically run deep in Spain, Rubiales has found himself out of step with the country’s rapidly changing social mores. Women’s rights activism has been gaining ground for decades, but was supercharged in 2018 after a high-profile case of gang rape viewed as Spain’s “Me Too” moment.

Lisa Banks, a Washington-based civil rights and employment attorney, said the Rubiales kiss was a “learning moment ... for men in power, for men in sports, that an assault is an assault, even if it happens in a moment of jubilation”.

While Rubiales has succeeded in aligning nearly the entire Spanish political spectrum against him, there were some initial holdouts among the football leadership.

Rubiales’ adamant refusal to step down — and claims he was the victim of a feminist smear campaign — was greeted last week by loud applause from the football federation’s general assembly, whose 140 members include just six women. Spain’s women’s coach, Jorge Vilda, and men’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, were among those clapping.

Players of Pachuca pose with a message in support of Jennifer Hermoso of the Spanish National Team. Photo / Getty Images

But after Fifa suspended Rubiales, his last supporters abandoned him, and the regional federation heads are now demanding he resign. This week, prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into whether the kiss was a sexual aggression offence, and the national women’s football team has announced it won’t play if Rubiales stays on.

For Beatriz Alvarez, the president of Spain’s professional women’s league, there is more behind Rubiales’ demise than “a war of the sexes or feminism”.

“The so-called ‘little peck’ ... is a kiss by a boss to a worker. He grabbed her head and gave her a kiss,” Alvarez said.

“At that moment, Luis Rubiales was the federation president and had absolute authority over her.”

Hermoso has called the kiss and Rubiales’ refusal to accept her insistence it wasn’t consensual “the final straw”.

“What everyone has been able to witness on live television during the celebration also comes with attitudes that have been part of our team’s daily life for years.”

Spain’s women players had to go to the extreme of rebelling against the federation last September to improve conditions for the team. Fifteen players said they would not continue to play for coach Vilda unless things changed, including what one female former assistant coach described as “treating the players like they were 12-year-olds”. The federation backed Vilda and only three returned to the World Cup squad.

There is some hope that the response to the kiss scandal will have a cascade effect in improving long-ingrained inequities in football, where the minimum salary for men in the first division is €182,000 ($197,000) but for women, just €16,000 ($17,400).

Pilar Calvo of Spain’s Association of Women in Professional Sports said her group has seen the number of complaints filed increase five-fold over the past week.

“We have seen all types [of complaints] over inequalities,” she said, “from people who feel overlooked for sports scholarships, to complaints over when women can use sporting facilities, to inequality in prize money.”

Now all eyes are on the federation, to see if Rubiales can be definitively barred from returning and whoever takes his place can instil a new culture.

Luis Rubiales speaks during an emergency general assembly meeting in Las Rozas. Photo / AP

Tona Is, a player-turned-coach, led Spain’s women to the under-17 world title in 2018, and was an assistant coach for Vilda on the national team until she was fired by the federation in 2020. Now a policewoman in northern Spain, she said she was let go because of her internal complaints about sexism and other inappropriate behaviour.

Now she feels vindicated.

“Time has finally shown that we were right, that there have been inappropriate episodes inside the federation for years,” she said.

“We must have zero tolerance for these types of sexist attitudes, not just in sports, but in society at large so that we don’t go through this again.”