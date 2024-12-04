Southampton's Jack Stephens was been sent off for pulling Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella's hair. Photo / Sky Sport

Southampton captain Jack Stephens has been sent off for pulling Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella’s hair during an English Premier League clash this morning.

Stephens committed the foul ahead of an attacking corner while his side were trailing Chelsea 3-1 in the first half.

Play was halted and VAR was used to decide on possible violent conduct before referee Tony Harrington went with a red card.

“He pulled it a little bit but not that much,” commentator Tony Gale said. “Yeah, there was a little tug on his hair but really? Why do you want to go on the floor for that?”

“If he doesn’t go on the floor it isn’t a penalty.”