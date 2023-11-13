South Africa and Australia are set to clash in the second Cricket World Cup semifinal. Photo / AP

Rain may give South Africa an easy ride into their maiden Cricket World Cup final as a possible cyclone bears down on Kolkata ahead of Thursday’s second semifinal against Australia.

South Africa and Australia both finished the round robin stage on 14 points (seven wins and two defeats) but the Proteas took second spot due to a superior run rate.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a cyclonic circulation is emanating from the Gulf of Thailand and a low pressure is set to form in the Bay of Bengal later in the week.

According to weather.com, there is a 57 percent chance of rain at the start of play and throughout Thursday afternoon and evening. There is a reserve day but the likelihood of rain looks worse on Friday.

The weather in Mumbai for the first semifinal between India and New Zealand tomorrow night looks fine.

Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal schedule, where to watch

Rain was predicted for the clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka last week but never eventuated.

The Proteas are looking to make their first World Cup final after heartbreak at the semifinal stage on four occasions. In 1992, rain cruelly denied South Africa a chance to chase down England’s total.

Back in 1999, South Africa and Australia finished tied in a semifinal thriller at Edgbaston, with Australia advancing on higher run-rate in the Super Six stage.

South Africa also lost to Australia in the 2007 semifinals by seven wickets.

“I was 10 years old in 1999, so don’t remember much,” batter Rassie van der Dussen said. “In 2007, we didn’t execute plans on the day. Both those years, we really had a good chance, especially in ‘99.

South Africa’s last semifinal defeat was against the Black Caps in 2015 when Grant Elliott hit a six off the penultimate ball.