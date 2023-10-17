South Africa v Netherlands prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023, where to watch, squads

South Africa's Quinton De Kock celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa. Photo / AP

The last time the Netherlands and South Africa met at a Cricket World Cup, the Netherlands sent the Proteas packing from the 2022 T20 edition.

When the two sides meet Tuesday in Dharamsala, the South Africans will not view the Netherlands as easy-beats, that is not to say they will feel much pressure over the fixture due to their hot start to the tournament.

This time around it is in the 50-over format - which reduces the chance for the Proteas to suffer another upset. Also, their five-match winning streak and Quinton de Kock’s two blistering centuries at this World Cup suggest they will have too much batting firepower. Another point to note is that in the aforementioned winning streak, South Africa have batted first each time.

The Netherlands have lost both of their opening matches, but displayed fight in both. To emerge victorious, they will need to produce quality in all three areas of the game as was alluded to by batter Colin Ackermann following their loss to New Zealand.

History

Both sides have played a total of 7 matches in their ODI cricket rivalry. South Africa have won six and there has been one no-result.

TAB odds

Australia $1.03 South Africa $12.00

How to watch

Sky Sport 1 from 9.00pm tonight, the Herald will have live updates.

Herald prediction

South Africa by 8 wickets/120 runs.

Squads

South Africa (probable): 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands (probable): 1 Vikramjit Singh, 2 Max O’Dowd, 3 Colin Ackermann, 4 Bas de Leede, 5 Teja Nidamanuru, 6 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 7 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 8 Roelof van der Merwe, 9 Logan van Beek/Ryan Klein, 10 Aryan Dutt, 11 Paul van Meekeren