A Warriors' 'shoey' fan has reportedly been slapped with a lifetime ban after being kicked out of Mt Smart Stadium on Friday night.

Fans have created a petition to save the shoey fan from his lifetime ban.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Calley Gibbons was approached by police after his first 'shoey' and was escorted out of the ground by security, who informed him he was banned for life.

Gibbons became a Warriors cult hero after being spotted on TV sinking a beer from his shoe in front of the coaches' box — where he has sat since 2006.

The 31-year-old brickie from Auckland was first spotted on TV during the Warriors' homecoming game against the Tigers in Round 16, again in Round 20 against the Storm and most recently during the first half of Friday's 42-18 win over the Bulldogs.

Gibbons told the SMH he had no idea why he had been tossed out of the stadium given he was not intoxicated and had purchased the beer from inside the venue.

However, according to the report, stadium officials were not happy with an unauthorised camera crew following Gibbons.

"I was evicted from the stadium and the security guard escorted me out and told me I had a lifetime ban," he said.

Shaun Johnson scores a try during the round 22 NRL match between the Warriors and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

"Your guess is as good as mine as to why I was kicked out. It's just wrong.

"I told them I had purchased the beer from the venue, I was not intoxicated and it was my choice as to how I consumed the beer.

"I'm not sure if one particular security guard had it in for me. He told me, 'You won't be coming back here in this lifetime'.

"I'd only done the one shoey. At least I got one good shoey in. I went to a bar and did a few shoeys every time the Warriors scored."

Triple M host Tony Squires was stunned to hear that the popular footy fan had copped such harsh treatment.

"This is a poor bloke who's waited a couple of years (for a Warriors home game). He gets there, he's excited and now he's got a lifetime ban," he said on Saturday.

News Corp journalist Brent Read said a lifetime ban "is a bit over the top," while Rabbitohs star Jai Arrow, who was a guest on Triple M, said "it's like you're not allowed to have fun anymore".

A change.org petition to overturn the ban was started on Friday and had already amassed over 3,500 signatures by Saturday afternoon.