Kiwi freeskier Nico Porteous has defended his title and won the men's ski superpipe gold medal at the 2022 Aspen X Games.

Porteous left it until his fourth and final run to land what the commentators described as the most technical halfpipe run ever landed in competition.

He dropped in switch, starting with a switch right 900, went into a newly learnt switch left double 1440, then into his trademark back-to-back double 1620s, before finishing off with a huge left alley oop double 900.

Porteous was lost for words after his victory, saying, "I can't believe it, another one. I am genuinely speechless.

"It still hasn't sunk in. I was the last to drop so it happened so fast. To piece all that together in arguably the most high-pressure moment of my skiing career, I can't believe it."

Aaron Blunck (USA) claimed the silver medal in his 12th X Games appearance and David Wise (USA), two-time Olympic gold medalist, rounded out the podium in the bronze-medal position.

Porteous' older brother Miguel finished in seventh place at his fourth X Games appearance while Wānaka local Ben Harrington dropped into his debut X Games, finishing in a creditable eighth place.

Today was the first time Nico and Miguel have competed alongside each other at an X Games, marking a special moment for the brothers.

Following the superpipe, the X Games announced that Zoi Sadowski-Synnott had claimed the best in snow Jeep Golden Grill award for winning two X Games gold medals this weekend and becoming the first woman to land back-to-back double corks in a slopestyle run.

The Kiwi said: "Honestly, words can't describe it, I am so stoked. Seeing Nico lace the best run of his life tonight tops it off."

The X Games marked the final freeski and snowboard event before the New Zealand team head to Beijing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, starting on February 4th.