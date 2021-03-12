Snowboarding: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott astounds rivals to claim history-making gold medal at the Slopestyle World Championships

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has once again claimed gold at the Slopestyle World Championship. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand snowboarding phenomenon Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has stunned her rivals to claim the gold medal at the Slopestyle World Championship after a stumbling start to the competition.

Along with the gold medal, Sadowski-Synnott has become the first person to ever defend a FIS Snowboard World Championship title and it came at the last possible moment for the 24-year-old.

Sadowski-Synnott came into the finals as the top qualifier but struggled to land clean runs on her first two attempts; with stumbles on the top rail and first jump. However, with stomped landings on her switch back 900 and backside 1080 it was clear a podium run was ready and waiting if she could link it all together on the third and final attempt.

And that's exactly what happened as she jumped from dead last into the top spot on the very last run of the competition. Sadowski-Synnott signalled that she was setting up for a high score with a technical rail run at the top of the course before lacing together a stylish switch back 900, frontside 720 and backside double 1080 on the jumps for a score of 85.95.

"I knew if I landed my run I had a good chance of taking the top spot," she said in a media statement. "It was all up to me, I knew I could do those tricks, I was just trying to get it done so I could defend the title."

Love seeing Kiwis fly on the world stage!

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott crashed in her first two runs then stomped an epic third run to defend her World Champs title in snowboard slopestyle! #aspen2021 🔥@fissnowboard @TheNZTeam — Ashlee Tulloch (@Ash_Tulloch) March 12, 2021

Double Olympic gold medallist Jamie Anderson (USA) came in second with a score of 81.10 while Australia's Tess Coady rounded out the podium in third place.

Also among the top eight competitors in the women's snowboard slopestyle finals was 18-year-old Queenstown rider, Cool Wakushima, making her World Championships debut and with only one World Cup start to her name. Cool, despite finishing last of the finalists, put together a promising performance, upping her score on each of her three runs.