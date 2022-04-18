England's Ronnie O'Sullivan in action against England's David Gilbert during day two of the World Snooker Championships. Photo / Getty

Ronnie O'Sullivan faces disciplinary action after appearing to make an obscene hand gesture during his first round win at the World Snooker Championship.

During the 13th frame of his 10-5 victory against David Gilbert, O'Sullivan missed a black and then made what appeared to be a lewd signal as he walked away.

Fellow professional Matthew Selt posted footage of O'Sullivan's gesture on Instagram, writing in an accompanying caption: "What an ambassador."

The World Snooker Tour confirmed that the incident had been referred to its disciplinary committee. "We are aware of the incident and it has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee," WST head of media Ivan Hirschowitz confirmed.

At the World Championship in 2010, he was rebuked for putting up his middle finger towards the ball after missing a pot.

He was also told off three years later by referee Michaela Tabb after placing his cue between his legs and running his hand up it. "Don't make obscene gestures again, OK?" Tabb said. O'Sullivan claimed he was wiping something off his cue.

In 2008 he was £2,750 and docked 700 ranking points for talking about his private parts after being annoyed at the length of time taken to translate his answers at the China Open.

The world number one had said after the match against Gilbert that a "gladiator" mentality had helped him come from behind.

He is aiming for a record-equalling seventh Crucible crown, having turned the match around from 3-0 down with high breaks of 122, 109 and 104.

O'Sullivan, who will face Mark Allen or Scott Donaldson in the second round, said: "I am out there playing, enjoying it and just trying to compete. It is like Gladiator, Russell Crowe has a hole in his arm and knows he is going to die but you just have to find a way. That is what winners and gladiators do.

"I probably wasn't born to play snooker but I was born to do something with a ball. I just wish it would have been another sport where my temperament would have been suited to it. I find snooker challenging.

"To be the best at something it takes graft, time and effort, sometimes you ask yourself 'why am I doing this?' I was never born a winner, but I had to have it drummed into me. A bit like Serena Williams and Tiger Woods, I had that type of father figure where I was told 'you are going to be a success'. I wasn't that bothered but I was toughened up mentally, I was mentored that way."

Gilbert added: "He scores so well, it seems like his head is screwed on and he has a huge chance."