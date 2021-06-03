Sky Super Rugby Transtasman: All Blacks return to starting side for Hurricanes match against Brumbies

Ardie Savea will be back in the Hurricanes starting squad this weekend. Photo / Photosport

The Hurricanes have made their mark in Super Rugby Transtasman. Through the opening three rounds, they have displayed their attacking nous and ability to exploit the gaps in opposing defences.

Scoring a competition-high 22 tries through three rounds, the Hurricanes have secured a trio of bonus points in their unbeaten campaign. As one of only two teams to have achieved that, alongside the Blues, the Hurricanes have put themselves in the box seat to qualify for the final.

However, their toughest challenges await over the remaining fortnight, with the Super Rugby Australia finalist Brumbies and winning Reds left on their schedule, who have both had their moments in the competition.

The Brumbies, who meet the Hurricanes in Canberra on Saturday night, came up just short against the Crusaders in the opening round, but did enough to earn a bonus point and keep the Crusaders from getting one.

Since the opening round, the Brumbies have suffered two big losses, but Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said he knew how big a threat they would be on their home ground.

"We've taken a lot of confidence out of the three wins we've had so far but we are very focused on what we need to do to reach our collective goals," Holland said.

"While we're in a really good position on the table we know there are massive challenges ahead and the Brumbies at home is right up there."

The Hurricanes will run out a strong squad for the match, with All Blacks Ardie Savea and Dane Coles returning to the starting side along with Julian Savea, Devan Flanders, James Blackwell, Billy Proctor and Ruben Love.

"We are really excited with the line-up we are able to put out and that's a reflection of the work the whole squad has put in and the competition we have for places at the moment," Holland said.

With the Blues and Crusaders both playing on Friday night, the Hurricanes will have an idea of what they need to achieve to maintain their place in one of the top two spots come game time. They are currently level on points with the Blues at 15, with the Crusaders one point behind. The Highlanders are another point adrift, and would need plenty to go their way if they are to make the final.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Salesi Rayasi, Ruben Love, Luke Campbell, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Scott Scrafton, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Xavier Numia.

Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Alex Fidow, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brayden Iose, Gareth Evans, Cam Roigard, Wes Goosen.