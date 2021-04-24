Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa: The astonishing losing streak the Blues need to break

Carlos Spencer led the Blues to victory over the Crusaders in 2004, the club's last win in the city. Photosport

Carlos Spencer led the Blues to victory over the Crusaders in 2004, the club's last win in the city. Photosport

The Blues face elimination from Super Rugby Aotearoa final contention today and all they need to do to avoid it is break a hoodoo.

The third-placed Blues need at least one competition point today to keep their final hopes alive with their final regular season game against the in-form Chiefs next week.

A win over the Crusaders today would put them level with the Chiefs with a virtual semifinal at Eden Park next Saturday.

The problem is the Blues haven't won in Christchurch in 17 years. And they haven't earned a competition point since 2011.

The Crusaders remain the competition front-runners and will book a home final with a win today.

If anyone knows a thing or two about winning in Christchurch it's Blues coach and Crusaders champion Leon MacDonald who has spoken in the past about making Eden Park a fortress much like the Crusaders have.

Blues backs in a huddle during the Super Rugby Aotearoa defeat to the Crusaders. Photosport

The Blues have lost 12 straight away games to the Crusaders, 11 in Christchurch and one in Timaru. Their last win was a 38-29 victory in 2004 which included a hat-trick for Rupeni Caucaunibuca and a number 10 battle between Dan Carter and Carlos Spencer.

In those 12 defeats the Blues have picked up just two competition points with seven of the losses by a margin of 13 and over.

The Highlanders proved it can be down. They thrashed the Crusaders earlier this month for their first Christchurch victory since 2015.

Probably the most astonishing stat is the Crusaders are 24-0 in Super Rugby knockout games at home including six final victories. Not great reading for the Chiefs or the Blues.

The Blues' final equation

Lose to the Crusaders by more than seven points: Eliminated from contention

Lose to the Crusaders by seven points or fewer: They would stay alive, but require a bonus-point win over the Chiefs next weekend to make the final. Anything less and the Chiefs would progress.

Beat the Crusaders: The race would be decided when the Blues play the Chiefs next weekend, with the winner sealing a berth in the final.

Blues' horror away run against Crusaders

2020 - Crusaders 26 Blues 15

2019 - Crusaders 19 Blues 11

2018 - Crusaders 54 Blues 17

2017 - Crusaders 33 Blues 24

2016 - Crusaders 28 Blues 13

2015 - Crusaders 29 Blues 15

2014 - Crusaders 21 Blues 13

2013 - Crusaders 23 Blues 3

2011 - Crusaders 23 Blues 16

2010 - Crusaders 33 Blues 20

2008 - Crusaders 26 Blues 22

2006 - Crusaders 39 Blues 10