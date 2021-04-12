Website of the Year

Sport|RugbyUpdated

Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa power rankings: Patrick McKendry - Hurricanes' horror run continues as a third title contender emerges

6 minutes to read
All you need to know from a weekend of golden point thrillers in 90 seconds. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Patrick McKendry
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

Patrick McKendry ranks the country's biggest movers, after the latest round of Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa.

1. Chiefs (up 2)

(Beat Highlanders 26-23, record: 3-2)

The Chiefs won Super Rugby Aotearoa's first , a landmark event that's now pretty much old hat after the next day's match between the Hurricanes and Crusaders went the same way.

