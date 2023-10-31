Jordie Barrett walks past the the Webb Ellis Cup following the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa. Photo / Getty

South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi has told his fans to leave All Black Jordie Barrett alone after he copped abuse on social media for a suggested snub after Sunday’s Rugby World Cup final.

The Springboks arrived back home today to a heroes’ welcome after edging the All Blacks 12-11 in Sunday’s final to become the first men’s team to win a fourth World Cup title.

In a press conference today, an unprompted Kolisi went out of his way to defend Barrett’s actions after the All Blacks’ midfielder copped abuse on social media when a video claimed he didn’t shake the hand of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa when receiving his silver medal at the trophy presentation.

Barrett was a standout for the All Blacks throughout their World Cup campaign and had a chance to kick a penalty to put his side in the lead late in the final, however the kick drifted wide.

“After the game there was a video that went up on TikTok of Jordie Barrett and somebody thinks he didn’t shake the president’s hand and he’s been getting a lot of people being hard on him,” Kolisi said in a press conference today.

“Obviously it’s tough losing a World Cup final and getting that on social media is not good. I know him personally and he’s someone I know very well - he’s not that type of person. The video was taken probably after he shook the president’s hand and we just wanted to say we the South African team are fully behind him. We respect New Zealand a lot, they respect us a lot. So please let’s just celebrate. There’s nothing worse than losing a game, then also being on social media getting all these messages. It’s really been tough for him and obviously the team and his family. As a South African team we are behind him,” Kolisi said.

The All Blacks land in Auckland today after more than 70 days away.

South Africa arrived back in the country to a heroes’ welcome as thousands of Springboks supporters braved the cold and wet weather to gather at O.R. Tambo International Airport to welcome the squad.

The crowds went into a frenzy as Kolisi entered the arrivals terminal hoisting the Webb Ellis trophy surrounded by the rest of his teammates.

It was a colourful affair, with many donning their green and gold Springboks jerseys, waving South African flags and holding up placards bearing congratulatory messages for the squad.

Supporters wearing Springbok jerseys or any South African colours were allowed to travel for free on the Gautrain train service to the airport, where traffic leading to the main terminals was jammed throughout the morning.

A South African Police Service band performed the national anthem and other iconic South African songs to welcome the squad back into the country.

The Springboks arrived the day after Ramaphosa officially declared a public holiday for Dec. 15 to honour the team’s victory.

“We declare this to be a day of hope, a day of celebration and unity,” he said.

A four-day victory parade has been planned to celebrate the Boks’ victory in the major cities of Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban, where supporters will get a glimpse of the Webb Ellis trophy.

Kolisi, who has become a cult figure of sorts after leading the team to a World Cup victory for the second time in a row, was among the players who received the loudest cheers from the fans as the squad arrived at the international arrivals terminal.

“This means a lot to the country because rugby always unites us even though the country is facing so many problems, it’s a special moment for us,” said supporter Joseph Malherbe.

The squad’s victory tour will begin on Thursday.

