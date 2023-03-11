Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Six talking points from the week of rugby

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Shaun Stevenson logged yet another impressive performance for the Chiefs against the Highlanders. Photo / Getty

Shaun Stevenson logged yet another impressive performance for the Chiefs against the Highlanders. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

The Chiefs’ defeat of the Highlanders on Friday night offered up several notable talking points.

Too much bullrush

The first 50 minutes of the game in Hamilton, in which the Chiefs beat

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport