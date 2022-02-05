England's Joe Marler, left, reacts to a decision during the Six Nations rugby union match between Scotland and England at Murrayfield stadium. Photo / AP

England's Joe Marler, left, reacts to a decision during the Six Nations rugby union match between Scotland and England at Murrayfield stadium. Photo / AP

Scotland scored a thrilling win over England after a crucial penalty try awarded by New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe.

The Scots beat England 20-17 at Murrayfield on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) to open their Six Nations campaign.

They levelled at 17-17 when O'Keeffe ruled that England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie had deliberately batted a ball in touch to deny Scotland wing Darcy Graham an aerial collect and a certain try.

Cowan-Dickie was sinbinned and while he was off the field Scotland's Finn Russell kicked the winning penalty goal.

The self-belief Scotland took from its historic win at Twickenham a year ago was brilliantly backed up as it soaked up immense pressure from its own expectant full house of fans and, especially, a young England side.

Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe is tackled by England's Elliot Daly during the Six Nations rugby union match between Scotland and England at Murrayfield. Photo / AP.

Scotland seemed like it was out of the game late in the second half, as England was controlling ball and territory until a self-inflicted triple blow in the 66th minute.

As a Finn Russell cross-field kick was falling to Darcy Graham on the right wing near the England tryline, England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie rose above him and deliberately slapped the ball volleyball-style into touch.

But Cowan-Dickie was sin-binned and Scotland given a penalty try to tie the score in the rain.

Suddenly, Scotland had a firm foothold in the game again and Murrayfield refound its voice.

Scotland quickly pinned England back on its tryline and, without Cowan-Dickie, replacement prop Joe Marler threw the ball into a lineout, but not five meters. Penalty. Scotland set a scrum and received a penalty when England's seven-man scrum collapsed.

Russell kicked over the penalty to return the lead for Scotland at 20-17 with eight minutes to go.

The Scots couldn't let the drama end there, however.

A penalty chance for Scotland to go six points ahead with three minutes to go was overturned.

England then received a penalty inside Scotland's half but went for touch instead of the posts. Scotland stole the throw-in only to concede a scrum.

The teams set four scrums over five minutes and were into the 85th minute when England attacked off the scrum only for Graham to turn over the ball and end the contest, and give his side successive wins over England for the first time since 1983-84.