England's Henry Arundell, right, scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between England and Italy at Twickenham. Photo / AP

England's Henry Arundell, right, scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between England and Italy at Twickenham. Photo / AP

England 31 Italy 14

The Steve Borthwick era is up and running. After the disappointing defeat against Scotland last weekend, this was a more encouraging display from an England perspective. A victory very much in Borthwick’s image; lineouts, rolling mauls, defensive organisation, physically dominant. Five tries and a bonus point.

Admittedly, it was only Italy (that is now 30 wins in a row for England against the Azzurri, who despite pre-match predictions that they might make life difficult for England offered only a sporadic threat). But in the broader arc, it was positive.

Selection-wise – surprise surprise – England looked far more balanced with one 10 in Owen Farrell and two specialist centres in Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade. The latter was particularly effective to this observer, although the former was given the Man of the Match award.

It will be interesting to see whether Borthwick gives Dan Kelly the No 12 shirt when he is fit, as he has hinted, or whether he persists with Lawrence.

Up front, Jack Willis made a sensational return to the starting lineup, scoring a try and making 20 tackles in his 52 minutes on the field. A major plus for England. Maro Itoje looked also looked better than he has in recent games. He was a big part of a resolute first-half England defence. Jamie George was accurate at the lineout.

The negatives would be that England were losing the second half 14-7 until Henry Arundell’s late score from fellow replacement Alex Mitchell’s pass. Also, the fact that it took until then for an England back to actually get on the scoresheet.

The second half was definitely scrappy. There was even an onfield scrap between Farrell and Sebastian Negri which Borthwick looked furious about.

And the game fizzled out as a contest which was a shame considering the gems on England’s bench. Marcus Smith, after his high-profile demotion, finally came on for Slade, with Farrell moving to inside centre, rather than in a straight swap for the England captain. The match was long over by then.

But England can add finesse further down the line. Borthwick said he wanted physical dominance and some bite from his forwards, and he got it. This was a performance to build on.