Six Nations: Ireland beat 14-man England after second-minute red card

Ireland's Jamison Gibson Park is tackled by England's Marcus Smith during the Six Nations rugby union match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium. Photo / AP

Ireland has beaten England 32-15 in Six Nations rugby at Twickenham.

Ireland scored four tries after England were forced to play with 14 men for over 78 minutes after Charlie Ewels was sent off for a reckless high tackle.

But still England battled to 15-15 going into the final quarter.

Ireland scored two first half tries to Kiwi wing James Lowe and fullback Hugo Keenan (off a quick tap taken by New Zealand-born halfback Jamison Gibson-Park, the official man of the match).

But England absorbed the Irish pressure in the second spell, and levelled at 15-15 when fly half Marcus Smith slotted his fifth penalty of the game.

Ireland's James Lowe, right, is tackled by England's Max Malins during the Six Nations rugby union match between England and Ireland at Twickenham. Photo / AP

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton put his side back in front with a penalty in front of the posts.

The Irish wrapped up their victory with a 72nd minute try to replacement back rower Jack Conan and a late score to Australian-born reserve prop Finlay Bealham.

Ireland's Jack Conan scored his side's third try during the Six Nations rugby union match between England and Ireland at Twickenham. Photo / AP

The England scrum dominated Ireland – winning five successive penalties in the second spell – despite being forced to field wing Jack Nowell on the blindside flank at the set piece.

But Eddie Jones' under-manned side could not score a try against Ireland's suffocating defence.

Ireland could still win the Six Nations title if they win their final game against Scotland in Dublin next week and England upset unbeaten series leaders France in Paris.