Six Nations: French power proves too much for Irish comeback

Maxime Lucu of France , left, Romain Ntamack of France , and Melvyn Jaminet of France, right celebrate after the end of the Six Nations international rugby match. Photo / AP.

France withstood an Ireland comeback to win a classic between the Six Nations favorites 30-24 this morning (NZT) and stayed firmly on track for a first title since 2010.

Ireland had nine straight wins since losing to France in the tournament last year but came to Stade de France without injured captain Jonathan Sexton.

They looked dazed when Les Tricolores led 22-7 a few minutes into the second half, thanks to a brilliant early try from scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and faultless kicking from fullback Melvyn Jaminet.

But within minutes and a blur of green, it was suddenly a one-point game as Ireland scored clinical tries through flanker Josh Van der Flier and scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park.The French formed a huddle, the packed Stade de France crowd got behind them, and mobile prop Cyril Baille stemmed the green tide with a fine try as the home side showed their resourcefulness and fight.

Members of the Irish team react after the end of the Six Nations international rugby match between France and Ireland, at the Stadium de France in Saint Denis, Paris. Photo / AP

France united as Ireland fought to close the six-point gap in the last 20 minutes.

Ireland took a Joey Carbery penalty to trail only 27-24 with seven minutes to go, and French fans broke out into the national anthem.They roared in the 77th when Jaminet sprinted over in the left corner after brilliant work from replacement lock Thibaud Flament.

But the try wasn't given because Jaminet couldn't ground the ball in Dan Sheehan's wrap tackle, and Jaminet, instead, slotted his sixth penalty.

Moments later, flyhalf Romain Ntamack kicked the ball out to the biggest roar of the evening, the victory leaving France as the only unbeaten side through two rounds.

Arguably the best halves in world rugby, who have honed their partnership at Toulouse, took little more than 60 seconds to unlock Ireland's renowned defense.

After Dupont's quick throw-in and prop Uini Atonio's barging run, a surrounded Ntamack threw a no-look, one-handed offload inside to Dupont to sprint over for a converted try. Jaminet added a penalty in the seventh minute for 10-0 and the excitement was just starting as the crowd watched a classic unfold.