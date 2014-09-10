Israel Dagg makes a break against the Springboks at Forsyth Barr Stadium last season. Photo / Getty Images.

The All Blacks will face the Springboks for the 88th time in history and the first time this year in Wellington on Saturday. Here are six of the more notable clashes between the two fierce rivals since the year 2000.

2002: New Zealand 30 South Africa 23, Kings Park Wynne Gray: Evil attack overshadows epic clash The stand-out moment from this test did not come from any of the players on the field, but from a drunk Springbok fan. Pieter van Zyl ran onto the field in Durban and attacked referee David McHugh, dislocating the ref's shoulder in the process.

It added to the tension in what was already a very tense contest, won by the All Blacks in the last five minutes through an Aaron Mauger try. The result helped New Zealand claim the Tri Nations title for the first time since 1999.

2004: New Zealand 23 South Africa 21, AMI Stadium Springboks stunned by last gasp All Black victory After the dust had settled following the 2003 World Cup and the infamous Kamp Staaldraad, two new coaches in South Africa's Jake White and New Zealand's Graham Henry were looking to make an immediate impact.

A closely fought game in Christchurch saw the Springboks score three tries to New Zealand's one, but Bok infringements and the reliable boot of Dan Carter keep the All Blacks in the match before Doug Howlett scored the match-winner in the final minute. The Springboks however had regained respect, and the game set the tone for their eventual World Cup triumph.

2008: South Africa 30 New Zealand 28, Carisbrook

Wynne Gray: Springboks break NZ jinx with brilliant try

The Springboks crashed the celebration of 100 years of test rugby at Carisbrook as they handed the All Blacks their first home loss in five years. New Zealand led 28-23 late in the game, until South African halfback Ricky Januarie evaded sloppy defence at the edge of the ruck before chip-kicking over fullback Leon MacDonald to score a spectacular try to put his team ahead.

2009: South Africa 32 New Zealand 29, Waikato Stadium Wynne Gray: Hard work pays off for 'Boks This was the last All Blacks' loss at home, a streak that has now reached 35 tests. Springboks coach Peter de Villiers was at his inflammatory best in the build up, preferring to stay on the Gold Coast to prepare rather than travel to "boring" Hamilton. The strategy ultimately worked, as South Africa was able to clinch the Tri Nations and hand New Zealand their fourth loss of the season. Francois Steyn thumped two massive penalties from within his own half early on, and the simple 'Boks gameplan of testing the All Blacks wingers with deep kicking was very effective. A 50 metre intercept try from Jean de Villiers put the game beyond doubt.

2010: New Zealand 29 South Africa 22, Johannesburg

All Blacks win last-minute thriller

The All Blacks and Springboks played the first ever rugby test at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, recently re-developed to host the FIFA World Cup final. 95,000 people packed the venue to watch an epic encounter that would decide the Tri Nations winner. Down by seven points, Richie McCaw scored a try in the corner, and then Israel Dagg latched on to a Ma'a Nonu pass to race away for the last minute winner and seal a clean sweep of the Springboks in 2010.

2012: New Zealand 21 South Africa 11, Forsyth Barr Stadium

Gregor Paul: All Blacks sneak home in Dunedin

The All Blacks' first game under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin was won thanks to an absolutely magnificent performance from Richie McCaw, who seemed to always be in the right place at the right time.

A chip and chase try from South African speedster Bryan Habana stunned the crowd and put the Springboks ahead early in the second half. Aaron Smith, dropped from the starting team for disciplinary reasons, came off the bench to score his first try for the All Blacks. The Springboks were reduced to 14 men after prop Dean Greyling tried to nulify McCaw with a forearm to the head, but it was to no avail as New Zealand held out to secure the win.