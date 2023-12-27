Jason Collett is back in the mix with Babylon Berlin (pictured) at Sistema Railway.

Jason Collett is back in the mix with Babylon Berlin (pictured) at Sistema Railway.

Trainer Ben Foote has sprung the first Group 1 surprise of the 2024 racing year by booking ex-pat jockey Jason Collett for Babylon Berlin in the $450,000 Sistema Railway at Pukekohe on Monday.

Collett will return from Sydney, where he sits third on the metro jockey’s premiership, two in front of James McDonald, to partner Babylon Berlin in the first Group 1 in the world for the new year.

Babylon Berlin will be trying to go one better than last New Year’s Day when she was nosed out on the line by Imperatriz, one of six Group 1 races Imperatriz won this year while Babylon Berlin is still looking for her first.

She looks ideally placed, well drawn at barrier 2 with just 54kg on her back and Foote says he was thrilled to get Collett.

“He is obviously a top jockey and a good bloke,” Foote told the Herald.

“He was raised in Puke so will know the track backwards and he can make the 54kg.

“He rode for me a long time ago before he went to Australia so we are looking forward to having him back on.”

Babylon Berlin has been the longtime favourite for the Railway but only trialled fairly at Matamata last Friday when she was easily beaten by Maven Belle, a rival in Monday’s race at Pukekohe.

“Initially I didn’t know what to make of it but I didn’t want her pushed out and when I spoke to Courtney [Barnes, jockey] she said she never got out of second gear.”

Foote says for all of Babylon Berlin’s high cruising speed, he will be happy to see natural frontrunner Johny Johny set the terms on Monday.

“We won’t be leading, he can do that and I’ll be happy for Jason to be sitting just off him,” he says.

The Railway sets up as an intriguing battle with Sacred Satono, who beat Babylon Berlin last start courtesy of a big pull in the weights, drawing the ace while Dragon Leap has barrier 3, coming into the race fresh but after a rollercoaster last month.

Another surprise for Monday’s meeting is the late withdrawal of favourite Dionysus from the Queen Elizabeth II Cup with a slight hoof issue, leaving Platinum Invador the 58kg topweight, with the other eight starters all carrying 53kg.

The Rich Hill Mile sees Pukekohe specialist Habana as the top weight, while the clash of exciting and unbeaten juveniles Move To Strike and Velocious in the $225,000 Eclipse Stakes will get the five black-type races rolling in spectacular style.

New Zealand’s best pacer eyes $60,000 Franklin Cup

New Zealand’s best pacer has been handed an almost ideal return to the scene of his greatest win on Sunday.

Akuta returns to Alexandra Park for the first time since winning the Auckland Cup in May and will be a hot favourite for the $60,000 Lincoln Farms Franklin Cup at the twilight meeting.

Akuta hasn’t raced since being surprisingly beaten in the NZ Free-For-All at Addington on November 17 and was originally scheduled to race at Invercargill last Friday.

But he instead comes north for one race before jumping on a plane to Australia on January 10 for his first campaign there.

While he faces a 30m back mark in Sunday’s Cup over 2700m, his only two proven open-class rivals, Allamericanlover and Old Town Road, are both off 15m handicaps, while most of the front-line horses are more proven in the intermediate grade rather than being open-class regulars.

Also on that 15m mark is Akuta’s stablemate Don’t Stop Dreaming, who is stepping into open class on his last day as a three-year-old before he joins Akuta on his Australian trip.

The night’s open-class trot, the $50,000 Majestic Floats Greenlane Cup, pits defending champion Resolve against her last-start conqueror Dream Of You.

In a rarity, one of the highlights of the meeting will be the $50,000 Box Seat Trot Final. While it’s only for R41-58 trotters, it has drawn 17 acceptors, a rare chance for the No 17 saddlecloth to be dusted off at Alexandra Park.