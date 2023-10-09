Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Sir Ian Taylor: Dear Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon, here’s why you need to embrace the America’s Cup

By Ian Taylor
5 mins to read
Team New Zealand in action during the recent America's Cup preliminary regatta in Vilanova i la Geltru. Photo / America's Cup

Team New Zealand in action during the recent America's Cup preliminary regatta in Vilanova i la Geltru. Photo / America's Cup

Opinion

Dear Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon,

One thing we can be certain about is that, after the election, one of you will be the Prime Minister of New Zealand when Emirates Team New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport