The All Blacks form a huddle after the Bledisloe Cup match. Photo / Getty Images.

OPINION:

Call it a case of once bitten, twice shy. New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson knows better than to act prematurely in regards to multi-million-dollar Silver Lake deal.

Despite finally settling the year-long dispute to reach terms with the Players' Association and clear that major roadblock, Robinson's most telling line of his press conference in Wellington on Thursday was "it's not done yet".

While NZ Rugby and the Players' Association agreed on the varied stipulations of the $200 million deal with the US technology investment giants – that includes offering $100m to New Zealand-based institutional investors later this year - New Zealand's 26 provincial unions now hold the final say.

Kingmaker status has shifted from the Players' Association to the domestic unions and Māori Rugby board.

"We're very respectful that this proposal has to go to our members," Robinson said. "We're going to be very open with them in the coming weeks to make sure they have every piece of information necessary to ultimately make the decision that is best for the game, not only in their constituency but around the country at a national level.

"It is not done yet, but this is a really important milestone that we're going to work forward from."

Asked about the relationship with the Players' Association, one that hit rock bottom during their ugly public fallout last year, Robinson did his best to side step their major disagreements.

Rieko Ioane, Samuel Whitelock and Codie Taylor of the All Blacks perform the haka. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"There's no doubt there's been some great robust challenging conversations right the way through. The good thing is we've always said it shows a good amount of passion and care for the game."

Last April the provinces unanimously signed off selling a 12.5 per cent stake in NZ Rugby's commercial rights for $387.5m from Silver Lake.

Since then, the deal has been significantly reshaped. Under the terms of the new proposal the grassroots game would get an immediate $30m cash injection – from a $37m short term investment pot – which is much less than the original deal.

Robinson trumpeted the agreement as a momentous day capable of transforming rugby in New Zealand, suggesting investment would be made into everything from new formats to technology, coaching development, the women's game, growing revenues and bolstering reserves hit hard by the global pandemic.

Silver Lake, Robinson projected, would propel NZ Rugby into a new era of being more engaging, inclusive, entertaining and accessible to a wider range of people.

But NZ Rugby is now faced with the prospect of attempting to achieve those objectives with almost half the funds.

"It's not going to change overnight. It's not going to be a lolly scramble affect for the entire game immediately," Robinson said. "We have to be really measured and disciplined around the way we manage the funds but we see clear areas where a good level of investment can make a big difference."

Some provincial unions spoken to by the Herald, however, described the new agreement as "underwhelming" while citing concerns about the number of concessions to suggest it will not garner the same level of support.

Given the perilous financial state many provinces face, though, they may have little choice but to accept the latest offering.

After a period of consultancy, including an independent PWC report comparing the merits of the latest proposal against the original, unions are expected to revote at a Special General Meeting in late March/early April.

Robinson would not confirm a specific figure NZ Rugby will seek for approval from the provinces but it is believed a 75 per cent threshold will be enough to put the deal to bed.

The next six weeks could, therefore, throw up more angst to resolve.

"It's the beauty of our membership-based constitution they will ultimately have the final say," Robinson said. "We're beginning the briefings as we speak and that will continue over the next few weeks. We believe there are wins in this for everyone right across the game, but they will have questions and want to understand the proposal more before we get comfortable to take it to a vote.

"If we're going to press forward on something this significant we would like it to be a really clear and clean majority where we know we've got a strong mandate to enter into this.

"We believe it means we can invest in all areas of the game and basically address the main concerns the game has had for many years. We care about this game deeply and we want it to be the best it can be in this country."