Yvonne Willering during the 1999 World Netball Championships in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

Yvonne Willering has revealed her plan to derail the Australian Diamond’s attack at the Netball World Cup.

The former head coach will oversee the Silver Ferns’ defence strategy as a quasi-assistant coach at their two pre-tournament camps in Auckland.

The first camp takes place from June 27, the second on the Sunshine Coast from July 5 and the third back in Auckland from July 14.

Should the Silver Ferns finish top of their group, they will likely face either the England Roses or the Diamonds in the semifinal.

Willering said Australia always discusses New Zealand’s ‘defensive zone’.

“They never play space marking; they’re always one-on-one. They actually never get a chance to practice it so obviously one of the things the Ferns will employ is the space marking.”

Cara Koenen and Kelly Jury compete for the ball. Photo / Photosport

The role is nothing new for Willering, who has worked closely with Dame Noeline Taurua over the last few years as a sounding board for ideas and advice.

Willering sees her focus on defence as an extension of this relationship.

She said they will plan both first and second phase play heading into the major competition.

“And also just looking at the different aspects both off and on the court, cause it’s always another pair of eyes. Dame Noeline very much likes to tick all the boxes in her preparations and she wants to cover everything off.”

Willering predicts New Zealand’s biggest challenge leading into the tournament will be achieving clarity on strategy.

The veteran mentor said they need a series of gameplans the whole team agrees on.

“We want no confusion. We need to have a total player buy in. If they don’t think something’s going to work, there’s no point going on and on with it, because in a pressure situation they would not use that.

“If they don’t have the trust in these different structures, they’ll go back to what I call a ‘comfort zone’ where they do what they’ve always done. They can’t do that.”

Part of Willering’s role will be to critique the Silver Ferns’ management, which she said is about ensuring they are operating cohesively.

“You want to make sure everyone’s working together and not in isolation. Sometimes, there is a tendency to get really focused on a certain aspect and so it’s really good to have different people.”

163-test cap former Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman will be brought for the Sunshine Coast leg, although her specific role is yet to be confirmed.

Laura Langman. Photo / Photosport

Willering believes the 2019 World Cup winner’s inclusion is a masterstroke.

“She’s been on the court in a tough situation, she’s a wonderful competitor and she will be able to provide the players with an insight into what it’s like to actually be on the court, and if things are going against you, how you get yourself out of it.”

The 15-strong World Cup squad of 12 players and three reserves will be named on June 7.

Willering said the team will be prepared by the time they leave for South Africa on July 20.

“Then it really becomes about the players getting out on court and performing to the best of their ability.”

The tournament runs from July 28 to August 6.