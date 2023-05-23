Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Silver Ferns’ new defence guru Yvonne Willering reveals plan to thwart Australian Diamonds at Netball World Cup

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
Yvonne Willering during the 1999 World Netball Championships in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

Yvonne Willering during the 1999 World Netball Championships in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

Yvonne Willering has revealed her plan to derail the Australian Diamond’s attack at the Netball World Cup.

The former head coach will oversee the Silver Ferns’ defence strategy as a quasi-assistant coach at their two

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport