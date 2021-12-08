Silver Ferns defender Sulu Fitzpatrick claims top honour at Netball NZ awards

Sulu Fitzpatrick of the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns defender Sulu Fitzpatrick has taken out the Dame Lois Muir Supreme gong at this year's New Zealand Netball awards.

Recognised as the best netballer across all competitions and campaigns, the 29-year-old completed a defining 2021 through her influential play and irrepressible leadership skills while upholding the mana and values of the Silver Ferns.

Assuming the captaincy in 2021, Fitzpatrick led the Mystics to a maiden ANZ Premiership title, claiming the first silverware for an Auckland team since the introduction of franchise netball in 1998.

Fitzpatrick's contribution was further recognised when she was elevated to Silver Ferns vice-captain later in the year.

After lifting to new levels in 2021, ever-present midcourter Samantha Winders was named Silver Ferns player of the year.

With her leadership and consistency skills to the fore, Winders was just one of three Silver Ferns to play in all seven internationals against the Australian Diamonds and England Roses.

The Dame Lois Muir Supreme and Silver Ferns player of the year awards were decided by votes from coaches and fellow Silver Ferns players.

Still in the infancy of her elite-level career, Paris Lokotui claimed the aspiring Silver Fern award after an impressive first season with the Central Pulse, while also being called into the Ferns training squad for this year's Cadbury Netball Series against the England Roses and Aotearoa Men.

In a celebration of netball excellence across 2021, consistent and athletic defender Karin Burger was crowned ANZ Premiership player of the year. Burger was a star for the Mainland Tactix throughout the season, completing the league with 48 intercepts (ranked first), 69 deflections (second) and 27 rebounds (second) while pocketing six MVP accolades along the way.

In her fifth season as head coach, Helene Wilson was named ANZ Premiership coach of the year after guiding the Mystics to the title for the first time in their 14-year history.

After whistling 113 games in elite domestic competition, Southland's well-performed Kristie Simpson continued to excel throughout the season to claim the ANZ Premiership umpire of the year award.

Top shot Saviour Tui won the National Netball League player of the year after an outstanding individual season.

A fully contracted player with the Mystics, Tui played all nine NNL matches for the Northern Marvels in 2021, going on to lead all shooters with 337 goals (ranked first) for a success return of 91 percent which also ranked her top. Tui was a key contributor in helping the Marvels win the title for the first time.

On the back of an impressive season, Ripeka Pirie was awarded National Netball League coach of the year. An influential figure as head coach, Pirie guided the Marvels to an historic first title when they took down the previously unbeaten Northern Comets 64-55 in the final.

Zak Middleton took out the National Netball League umpire of the year award on the back of a strong season which culminated in his appointment, for the first time, of the NNL final.

Featuring in all nine NNL matches for the title-winning Marvels, promising young defender Carys Stythe was awarded Secondary Schools player of the year. Stythe was also a key player for the Auckland 1 team, who won the inaugural Netball NZ U18 Champs.

With her many years as a bench official standing her in good stead, Anne Harrison handled her new role of co-ordinating bench officials during some challenging Covid-19 times to ensure the seamless running of international, ANZ Premiership and NNL matches throughout the year to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Netball by a Technical Official award.

Former Silver Ferns captain Bernice Mene was honoured for her contribution to the New Zealand Netball Players' Association. An original board member when the NZNPA was formed in 2008, Mene served for 10 years, demonstrating her governance skills and knowledge with an outstanding contribution while providing support to the country's netball professionals.

Award winners

2021 Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award: Sulu Fitzpatrick

2021 Silver Ferns Player of the Year: Samantha Winders

2021 Aspiring Silver Fern: Paris Lokotui

2021 Moment of the Year: Silver Ferns Constellation Cup victory

2021 Fan Favourite: Karin Burger

2021 ANZ Premiership Player of the Year: Karin Burger

2021 ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year: Helene Wilson

2021 ANZ Premiership Umpire of the Year: Kristie Simpson

2021 National Netball League Player of the Year: Saviour Tui

2021 National Netball League Coach of the Year: Ripeka Pirie

2021 National Netball League Umpire of the Year: Zak Middleton

2021 Secondary Schools Player of the Year: Carys Stythe

2021 Altherm Contribution to NZ Netball Players Association: Bernice Mene

2021 Altherm Outstanding Contribution to Netball by a Technical Official: Anne Harrison



2021 Community Volunteer Champion of the Year: Kim Voigt

2021 Volunteer Administrator of the Year: Andrea James

2021 Volunteer Coach of the Year: Donna Erceg

2021 Volunteer Official of the Year: Kate Ward

2021 Youth Volunteer of the Year: Tyler Campbell