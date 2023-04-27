Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

A potential move overseas is on the table for Dame Noeline Taurua as she considers her future as Silver Ferns coach.

The incumbent mentor’s contract expires in November after the Constellation Cup, having taken on the role in 2018 and led New Zealand to the World Cup title in 2019.

Taurua will decide whether to extend her contract after the upcoming World Cup in South Africa, running from July 28 to August 6.

Netball New Zealand revealed to the Herald earlier this week the hunt for the next Silver Ferns coach will begin following a post-World Cup review.

Taurua has confirmed she’s fielded informal discussions about overseas coaching opportunities.

She has previously guided the Sunshine Coast Lightning to back-to-back titles and three consecutive finals from 2017 to 2019.

But she says nothing concrete has been laid out, and the post-tournament review will determine her next move.

“I’ve got a lot of connections or relationships with a lot of people, whether in New Zealand or overseas. There’s always talks that happen as to what I’m going to do, whether there’s any opportunities or people are leaving clubs. That always happens.

“Consideration will be taken from whatever happens at the Netball World Cup and also what the steps are moving forward. Am I the right person or not? All those variables will be taken into consideration as to what my role will be.”

Taurua said she is very happy as head coach.

“I’m committed 100 per cent to the Netball World Cup and what needs to happen. What will be will be post-Netball World Cup and I’ll go into those decisions afterwards.”

Taurua said she will remain working in netball even if her reign as New Zealand coach comes to an end.

“I love what I do. I think it’s a very special place and I know I’m part of not only moving forward but also history. I’ll be involved in netball no matter what, whether I’m with the Silver Ferns or anywhere else.”

The veteran believes there are numerous coaches capable of stepping into her shoes at the helm of the national team.

NNZ have ensured all six ANZ Premiership coaches have had opportunities with a national team, such as Fast5, New Zealand A, under-21s, NZ Men and Silver Ferns coaching camps and tours.

Taurua has no doubt there is enough talent in the country.

“We’ve done actually quite well in that respect and hopefully — because of the experience that all the ANZ coaches have had within the international realm — when I leave there’ll be enough people ready to take on the job.”

Meanwhile, Taurua has confirmed the 15-strong World Cup squad — consisting of 12 players and three reserves — will be named on June 7.

Tournament preparation will consist of three camps. The first will be in Auckland from June 27-29, the second on the Sunshine Coast from July 5-10 and finally back in Auckland from July 14-16.

Taurua said they are making plenty of progress.

“There is a lot of preparation that is going behind the scenes on the planning around not only the Netball World Cup, but also the camps leading into that. Really happy with how the ANZ Premiership is shifting along as well.”

The Silver Ferns coach said her squad for the Cape Town tournament remains about 50 per cent locked in.

Taurua said her team list changes every week but they always work with a clear spine in mind.

“With that spine, they have to be able to perform I suppose from week-to-week so it’s not a guaranteed spot as such.”