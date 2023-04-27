Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua open to overseas move as she considers future

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

A potential move overseas is on the table for Dame Noeline Taurua as she considers her future as Silver Ferns coach.

The incumbent mentor’s contract expires in November after the Constellation Cup, having taken on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport