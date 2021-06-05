Shocking scenes as two kids assault Neymar

Two kids launched an astonishing assault on one of the richest athletes in the world that left him limping before a crucial World Cup qualifier. Photo / via Twitter

Two kids launched an astonishing assault on one of the richest athletes in the world that left him limping before a crucial World Cup qualifier. Photo / via Twitter

A horrifying video emerged earlier today of two kids assaulting football star Neymar ahead of Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.

As the Brazilian team were hopping off the team bus and heading into a hotel, the troublesome kids descended on the Paris-Saint Germain winger.

One of the attackers went for the body of Neymar while the other flew in with a slide tackle that would have undoubtedly earned a red card if it took place during a match.

What's interesting to note is that there were two other young children being held back by security in the footage, making one ponder whether this was a premeditated attack.

Rather shockingly, it took security a few moments to pull the two kids off of Neymar.

The winger was helped to his feet, but appeared to be limping heavily as he made his way into the team hotel.

Luckily for Brazil, the star man was able to start their match against Ecuador and scored the second goal as the Selecao emerged with a 2-0 victory, after Everton forward Richarlison had given Brazil the lead in the 65th minute.

Neymar sealed the win deep into injury time, but only after another VAR farce.

Referee Alexis Herrera initially gave a free-kick against Gabriel Jesus after contact between him and Angelo Preciado in the Ecuador area five minutes from time.

Brazil's Neymar scores his side's second goal on a penalty kick during a qualifying soccer match against Ecuador for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Beira-Rio stadium. Photo / AP

But after an interminable four-minute VAR review, he changed his mind and awarded a penalty.

Neymar stuttered in his run-up but Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez wasn't fooled and easily saved his weak shot.

Ecuador were then down the other end attacking when Herrera blew his whistle and brought the game back for encroachment by Dominguez.

Neymar retook the penalty and this time sent Dominguez the wrong way.