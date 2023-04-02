Shaun Johnson celebrates the comeback win over the Sharks. Photosport

New Zealand Warriors match-winner Shaun Johnson gave some insight into the team’s halftime talk that inspired their stunning comeback victory over the Cronulla Sharks yesterday.

Johnson kicked a late penalty to secure a 32-30 win over his former club as the Warriors came back from 20-0 down to record their fourth win of the season.

In a post-match interview, Johnson told Fox Sports about the halftime talk when the side were trailing 26-12 at the break after going down 20-0 in the opening 20 minutes.

“That was off its head,” he said.

“Honestly we spoke at halftime, do we honestly believe we can come out and do it?

“We said some funny stuff at halftime bro. We were like ‘we’ll tell our grandkids about this one day, let’s go out and have a crack’.

“F**k man, we’re so resilient bro. I love being part of it, it’s such a good feeling. Obviously so much to like, so much to not like.

Johnson said the results this season shows that this is a different Warriors team.

“Everyone that’s watching at home, everyone that’s watching here, they see a difference in us,” Johnson said. “I think everyone can see it now. We’re no longer the unknown, people can see it now, so it’s about us not getting comfortable or complacent. We go home, we work hard and we come back next week.”

“They’re a good side bro, just stoked, what a feeling.”

The Fox Sports commentary team had plenty of plaudits for the Warriors.

“Welcome back to the big time Shaun Johnson … the Warriors in 2023 are a different beast,” Fox League’s Andrew Voss said as he kicked the winning penalty.

After full-time, Yvonne Sampson said: “Those final few minutes were absolute bedlam.”

Corey Parker added: “It’s mind-blowing isn’t it? They came back in the second half and got more ball than the Sharks, completed at 92 per cent in horrendous conditions.

“It had absolutely everything. And this is from a side that was 20-0 down after 15 minutes against the Sharks, the best attacking side in the competition.”

Greg Alexander, who played for the Warriors in his career, said it was one of the all-time wins in New Zealand’s NRL history.

“It’s as good as it gets,” he said. “I thought Vossy said it well that Warriors fans would go through the best games in their history and that would be in the mix. That was an incredible win. The circumstances unbelievable.”

That was one of the best games I’ve called! What a classic. Controversy aside, absorbing, tough and skilful. Bravo 👏 #NRLSharksWarriors @NRLonNine — Mathew Thompson (@MathewJThompson) April 2, 2023