Sharp N Smart is master of own destiny at Te Rapa

Sharp 'n' Smart on the way to the barriers prior to the running of the Victoria Derby at Flemington in October. Photo / Getty

Sharp 'n' Smart on the way to the barriers prior to the running of the Victoria Derby at Flemington in October. Photo / Getty

Sharp N Smart can be the master of his own destiny at Te Rapa this afternoon and that should be the last piece of the puzzle needed for him to win the $1million New Zealand Derby.

The Team Rogerson-trained gelding will start as one of the hottest NZ Derby favourites of the millennium and could close a short as $1.60 even in the 18-horse field.

His last-start thrashing of older weight-for-age rivals in the Herbie Dyke over 2000m, his Australian spring form that saw him win the group 1 Champion Stakes and his second in the Victoria Derby, which allays any fears over him staying the distance, make him look a Derby winner in waiting.

Punters should usually be wary of taking such short odds in a capacity field because 17 rivals means 17 horses who can get in your way and a traffic jam can beat even the best horses.

That shouldn’t be a concern for today’s Derby dominator though.

Sharp N Smart has the overall game to take luck out of play as he can begin quickly, likes to race handy and with the more moderate tempo because of the 2400m distance he should simply fall into a handy spot.

Rider Ryan Elliot could even have the confidence to take the race completely by the scruff of the neck early and there is no reason he can’t settle in the first three and dictate the tempo of those around him.

Most of his serious rivals, horses like Waitak and Desert Lightning, are likely to be behind him and if Sharp N Smart is handy going out of the straight the first time that is about 15 horses he doesn’t need to worry about getting in his way.

He also then has the option mid-race if Elliot doesn’t think the tempo is testing enough, to pop out and get even closer to the lead, from where Sharp N Smart only needs to run up to his best to be too good to catch.

There is enough class about Desert Lightning, Waitak and on his best days Dynastic, staying x-factor in Mark Twain and some stamina coming out in Devildom, Warsaw and Opawa Jack for them to all do something good this afternoon.

But could any of them come close to doing what Sharp N Smart did in the Herbie Dyke? No.

So with barrier 4 and the racing pattern to use it, he should write the next chapter of what could be a stellar career.

As hot as the Te Rapa meeting is, with Babylon Berlin, Maven Belle and Fashion Shoot all good bets or multi makers, Kiwi racing fans will soon cast their eyes across the Tasman where we have two serious chances of winning group 1s.

Imperatriz has got into silly short odds in the A$600,000 Canterbury Stakes at Randwick even if it does look the perfect race for her but facing a bigger challenge with more moving parts are Legarto and Mr Maestro in the A$1million Australian Guineas at Flemington.

Omen bets rarely pay off but for what it is worth the last time New Zealand-trained horses won two Australian group 1s in a short space of time was on February 28, 2020, when Te Akau Shark and Probabeel both won at Randwick.

It was also a New Zealand Derby Day.

Today’s must-watch races

1: $1million NZ Derby at Te Rapa, 4.47pm

2: A$600,000 Canterbury Stakes featuring Imperatriz at Randwick, 6pm (NZ time)

3: A$1million Australian Guineas featuring Legarto and Mr Maestro at Flemington, 6.20pm (NZ time).