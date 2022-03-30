Shane's children Summer, Jackson and Brooke Warne shared emotional tributes to their late father at his State Memorial service. Video / Department of Premier and Cabinet Victoria

Shane Warne's three children did the Aussie legend proud last night as they read powerful speeches about their hero dad.

Touching the hearts of the nation, Summer, Jackson and Brooke all did their best to fight back tears as they explained just how important Shane was to them.

Speaking to an audience of more than a billion around the world, Summer explained how Shane "saved her" as she fought with her demons earlier in her life.

Jackson reminded Australia of the Shane Warne we all knew and loved as he reminiscned about spending quality father-son time together before his passing in Thailand earlier this month.

And Brooke shed a tear as she spoke about her "shining star" and vowed never to let him down.

Here are his children's tributes, in full.

Summer Warne

"That song, Summer of '69, played on Wednesday, March 2, two days before your passing. And the last time I saw my dad. You were coming to pick up your bag you needed for Thailand. And as I opened the door you came inside and had your car door wide open blaring that song. You started dancing and singing with true happiness all around you. With the smile that lit up the whole room. We both started dancing with room.

"We both started dancing with not a care in the world, and couldn't stop laughing with each other. Looking back on that memory now, and it is so incredibly special as you, as the year you were born was 1969 and a verse in that song is, 'When I look back now, that summer seemed to last forever.

"And if I had a choice I'd always want to be there. Those were the best days of my life.' You will always be with us, Dad, just not in the way we had hoped. I would like to thank each and every one of you for being here today, whether that's to show your support, you're a true cricket fan, you looked up to him just like I did or you simply loved him because he was Warnie.

"An icon and a legend. There is comfort in knowing how loved around the world he was and still is. How he inspired so many of you to play cricket and bowl leg spin. He touched so many people's lives and always wanted to help and support people in any way he could. When dad would walk into a room, the whole room would light up. He could make you crack a smile even if you didn't feel like smiling that day.

"He made you feel appreciated and so loved. His infectious smile and laugh is something I'm going to forever miss. He was an inspiration. ... The kindness he forever showed, the reassurance you needed if you were down on yourself... The humour he had without even trying to be funny and most of all, he was so thoughtful and one of the happiest people I ever knew.

"The happiness you dreamt about having one day, even if you were struggling or sad about something dad, you wouldn't show it. You didn't want anyone to worry. He put everyone first before yourself because you were such a selfless man. You would reassure me that everything was going to be OK. When I was struggling, and I didn't know how to go on with life because I was dealing with my own demons, you showed me how I could fall in love with life again. You told me that I could either live with these demons or fight with them and come out stronger at the end. You saved me, Dad. You truly did.

"I watched you take pride and joy in your career and how you worked so hard on everything you did. You gave it everything you could got. Even if it was just a photo-shoot where you had to smile with your pearly whites at the camera. Choosing a new scent for your fragrance or signing an autograph. You wanted everything to be perfect and was done with 110% effort. Which is one out of the million things I loved about you Dad.

"Your constant determination and never giving up and what you wanted to do next in your life. You took pride in every little thing us kids would do because you loved us with your whole heart. You truly did have a golden heart, Dad. Your endless advice is something I'm going to forever miss. You would always know the right thing to say and something that was so special about our relationship is that I could come to you with anything and not feel judged. You would just simply sit there and listen whilst feeling so safe in your presence.

"You always wanted to be around us and that is something I took for granted. Thinking that you were always going to be around... I really am going to miss you Dad. It has been exactly 26 days since you went to heaven and I miss you more than anything in the whole world. I would do anything just to have one more you have your cuddles and to hear your voice tell me how proud of me you were and how much you loved me. I never thought one's voice to bring such comfort until I can no longer hear it.

"I've had to come to terms with the fact that you won't be able to walk down the aisle on my special day. You're going to meet your grandchildren that you're going to have some day, but instead you will be someone I will tell my kids about and how much of an amazing father you were to me. How good of a you would have made and how they would have loved and adored you just like I do. You lived 100 lives, Dad.

"You never took anything for granted and you made sure you lived every day to the fullest. All the times I would come home from school and you would be waiting behind the kitchen table to show me you booked your ... favourite bolognese. I would do anything to go back to that. Even it was you asleep on the couch. And the whole street could hear you snoring from a mile away.

"I want to say thank you Dad. Thank you for all the kind gestures you did for me. They never went unnoticed. You drew memories in my mind I will never erase and you painted colours in my heart I will never replace. You will always live forever inside my heart Dad, and I will continue your legacy. Forever my Dad, no matter where you are. May you now rest in eternal paradise, I love you so unconditionally much. Love SJ."

Brooke Warne, Jackson Warne and Summer Warne unveil the 'Shane Warne Stand' during the state memorial service for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Photo / Getty

Jackson Warne

"Dear Dad. You were the best Dad anyone could have asked for and you were my best friend. Time with you went way too fast. It feels just like yesterday that we were looking at each others cards playing poker, eating pizza while watching the Saints. I'm never forget how much fun we had doing simple things, grocery shopping, watching movies or going for walks during lockdown.

"We didn't have to do much to be happy. Life was so easy and peaceful with you in it. You never pressured me into playing cricket and all you ever wanted for me was to be happy. You watched me for hours and hours building Lego.

"You would play Super Smash Bros with me. We would play Monopoly and you could give me a chance to win meant we were both so happy. In one of the first games of cricket I ever played, you told me, 'Just go out there and have fun because when you're happy, good things will happen'.

"So that was the mindset I had for that game. I ended up taking a hat-trick and that's a memory I will never forget. You were so proud of me. Although I didn't go down the cricket path, you didn't mind. You just wanted the best for me. You taught me manners are free."

Summer Warne speaks on stage alongside Jackson Warne and Brooke Warne during the state memorial service for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Photo / Getty

Brooke Warne

"My dad taught me resilience and strength in so many ways, to always stand up for ourselves and what we believe in, to always try our hardest at everything we do. He would always tell us since we were little to be polite, manners are free, they cost nothing. And they will always leave such an impact. Little things over the years I will forever be so grateful for. It doesn't seem right that I won't be able to hear him say, 'Just do it, Brookester, tell them how you feel'.

"We most of all had to be right. We were both so stubborn and never wanted to back down. We had our differences, but the end of the day, we just wanted to love each other and we did. So much. I wanted the best for Dad and he wanted the best for me. My Dad just wanted to be the best Dad he could be. He would always want to play games, take us to parks, watch movies, and chill around the house.

"At the end of the day, he just wanted to be our Dad. He wanted to be a part of our lives in every possible way. We were so lucky. On holidays I would always want to try new foods and new restaurants and Dad wasn't very experimental with foods so I would be the only one that would end up eating. If he knew we were going out for dinner somewhere, where he wouldn't eat anything, he would order room service beforehand and pretend he wasn't hungry at dinner! That's just who he was.

"I can't believe there will never be another stupid argument around the table or a disagreement. Dad telling me to get to the point because my story is taking too long. Summer saying, 'Brooke, come on, you went to the shops to get the paper'. You'd say, 'You forgot this happened on the way, Dad." He would say, 'Come on'. I will miss telling my longwinded stories and having to start again. I will miss you saying, 'Think about what you say first and then say it.' I will miss you saying 'Brookster'.

"I will miss seeing your face when you've just woken up and you still look asleep. I will miss grabbing your big wrists and feeling your hands and saying that I have big fat fingers just like you. I will miss our chats just about how big our double chins are and how big our bellies are looking especially after we've just eaten our body weight in cheese, pizza and pasta. I will miss our chats about life and about my plans and goals and I will miss hearing about all your exciting things you have planned and have coming up. I will miss seeing how excited you get over our achievements and your achievements.

" I have to come to the fact that my Dad will never get to see me grow up or Jackson or Summer or see us get married one day, have kids and get the promotion I was going for. I could go on forever about what we're going to miss out on, but nothing would be more upsetting about how much I already miss you, Dad.

"I feel like you're on holiday, because you were always working out of Australia, but I know that's not the case. But what makes me the saddest is, I will never get to wrap my arms around you and give you the biggest hug and rest my chin on your chest. Dad was our shining star in life and now he's shining down on all of us.

"We will do you so proud, Dad and we are so proud of everything you have achieved. We're going to do what you always told us - try our best and we will try our best to live in a world without you. I love you always, Dad."