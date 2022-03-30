Andy Lee, Dimitri Mascarenhas and Aaron Hamill speak on stage during the state memorial service for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Photo / Getty

Shane Warne's memorial service was a rollercoaster of emotions, with fans overcome with joy and despair as they looked back on the Aussie icon's most memorable moments.

But there was one unexpected story shared that really caused the crowd to erupt with laughter.

A panel of Warne's good friends were asked about the late cricketer's fashion choices, which drew attention to the Peaky Blinders inspired hats he had been donning in recent years.

Former St Kilda footy player and Warne's good friend Aaron Hamill went on to explain how the cricket legend's love of the old school hats led him to make an unusual request.

"[Shane] said, 'I've got this great idea', as he always did," Hamill explained.

Warne had decided to email producers of Peaky Blinders, which centres on a gangster family in 1900s England, to tell them he was a keen viewer and wanted to be on the show.

"So he did all that and he rang back and said, 'I got the email back'," Hamill continued. "I said, 'Please, read it out to me'.

"'Dear Shane, thanks very much. We love your enthusiasm, but unfortunately porcelain veneers weren't around in Birmingham in 1931. But we love your support. Thank you very much."

As Warne's great big smile popped into the minds of fans, they burst out laughing.

"But that's what he was like," Hamill said. "He was ambitious. He was driven. He wouldn't take no for an answer."

The panel, hosted by Andy Lee, also included Warne's close friends cricketer Dimitri Mascarenhas, comedian and actor Glenn Robbins and footy great Sam Newman.

It was by far the part of the night that prompted the most laughs.

"He would be gobsmacked at this," Newman said of the memorial, which attracted more than 55,000 people to the MCG and was watched by a billion people around the world.

"I tell you what, I'm finding it hard to get over, the United Nations are a part of this.

"I thought that is extraordinary. He's actually infiltrated the United Nations and they are here. That is staggering."

A representative from the United Nations had spoken earlier in the night of Warne's involvement with wildlife conservation initiative The Lion's Share and announced "Shane Warne conservation grants" to "memorialise his service and catalyse more action".

Warne was remembered for his spirit and impact he had on others lives, whether it was through sport, his charity work or just being authentically himself.

Brooke Warne, Jackson Warne and Summer Warne unveil the 'Shane Warne Stand' during the state memorial service for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Photo / Getty

Before the memorial, fans told news.com.au why they wanted to be a part of the service.

"I grew up in the 90s watching him and he just meant a lot to me," Brandon Morris said. "This is a way to say the final farewell to a legend and honour him."

Melissa Frew said she had looked up to Warne since she was a little girl and found his honesty and hard work inspiring.

"He is someone that I'm going to really miss. I met him once 20 years ago and he was just so kindhearted and took the time to chat with you. It still doesn't feel real," she said.

Donna May said she loved that he brought people into the cricket world who probably otherwise wouldn't have been interested.

"He had an impact on hundreds of thousands of people's lives and he deserves this memorial and we'll do him proud tonight," she said.

They were in for an emotional night, celebrating and farewelling their idol.

While Warne's good friends made the crowd laugh, a letter written by Warne's brother Jason 30 years ago – read allowed by MC Eddie McGuire – sent chills down spines.

"Now is the time to put everything, and I mean everything, into it and make it work for you," it said.

"So, come on, make some more sacrifices and give people the opportunity in 20 years' time to say remember Shane Warne. We'll never get another leggie like him. He was the best spinner Australia has ever had."

As Warne's three children – Summer, Jackson and Brooke – spoke of their love for their father, fans could be seen wiping tears from their eyes.

"It has been exactly 26 days since you went to heaven and I miss you more than anything in the whole world," Summer said, who took to the microphone first, making the crowd very emotional.

"I've had to come to terms with the fact that you won't be able to walk down the aisle on my special day. You're not going to meet your grandchildren that you're going to have some day, but instead you will be someone I will tell my kids about and how much of an amazing father you were to me. How good of a grandfather you would have made and how they would have loved and adored you just like I do."

Tears later turned to cheers as the siblings unveiled the Shane Warne Stand for the very first time.