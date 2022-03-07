Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan during the first one day cricket match between the FICA World XI and New Zealand in 2005. Photosport

Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar has called out by cricket fans for his ill-timed comments on what he believes is a distorted narrative around the legend of the late Shane Warne.

Appearing on the local television show India Today, the former Indian captain and opening batsman was asked if Warne, who passed away last Friday aged 52, was the greatest spin bowler of all time.

"No, I wouldn't say that no. For me the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were better than Shane Warne," he told India Today.

India was the only test nation that Warne averaged more than 30 against with the ball, taking 43 wickets at 47.18 compared to Muralitharan's 105 wickets at 32.16.

"Look at Shane Warne's record against India," Gavaskar said. "It was pretty ordinary.

Sunil Gavaskar. Photosport

"In India, he got five wickets only once in Nagpur, and that too because Zaheer Khan swung wildly against him to give him a fifer. Because he did not have much success against Indian players who were very good players of spin, I don't think I would call him the greatest.

"Muttiah Muralitharan with a greater success he had against India, I would rank him over Warne in my book," Gavaskar added.

The timing of Gavaskar's comments have been slammed by cricket fans.

Shameful interview Sunil Gavaskar and Rajdeep Sardesai. While Sunil G showed utter disrespect towards a great who has just passed away, Rajdeep smiled and grinned throughout — Kshitij Gupta (@kgbasic) March 4, 2022

Gavaskar needs to be banned from attending interviews and all!



That comment on Warne was so disgusting! Really felt bad — Pandemic Pep (@afc_anubhav) March 5, 2022