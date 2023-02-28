Seven new signings included in Warriors first lineup of 2023

Warriors coach Andrew Webster speaks to the team during a New Zealand One Warriors training session at Mt Smart No. 3 field, Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday 26 January 2023. Mandatory credit: Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

Six new signings will make their NRL debut for the Warriors in Friday night’s first-round encounter with the Newcastle Knights in Wellington (8.00pm kick-off), while a seventh will play his first NRL match for the club since 2017.

From the 13 named to start by new head coach Andrew Webster just four were starters in the final game of the 2022 season against the Gold Coast Titans – winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, props Addin Fonua-Blake and Tohu Harris and hooker Wayde Egan – while three others from that team – Bunty Afoa, Josh Curran and Tom Ale – are on the bench.

There are few surprises.

Webster’s team reflects the 17 used in the 24-6 trial defeat to Melbourne on February 19, with the only change in the centres where Adam Pompey comes in for Viliami Vailea.

Much of the interest will be in the new recruits.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad resumes his Warriors career after 66 appearances for the Canberra Raiders over the last four seasons.

Brayden Wiliame starts in the centres after 46 NRL games for Parramatta, Manly Warringah and St George Illawarra, while Kiwi Te Maire Martin is at standoff, following a total of 68 appearances for Penrith, North Queensland and Brisbane.

Newcastle veteran Mitchell Barnett is at prop while Jackson Ford, who was a low profile signing from the Dragons, is rewarded for solid trial performances and gains a back row spot alongside marquee recruit Marata Niukore.

Niukore was a club junior who played in the NYC and the New South Wales Cup before leaving for Sydney, where he played 96 games for Parramatta, including the 2022 grand final.

Utility Dylan Walker, a grand final winner with South Sydney in 2014 who has accumulated 186 appearances for the Rabbitohs and Manly Warringah, starts from the bench.

This match will be the first time in 25 years and just the third time in their history that the Warriors have opened an NRL campaign on a Friday night; the last was against South Sydney in 1998 and the first against Brisbane on March 10, 1995 on an unforgettable evening.

Warriors v Newcastle Knights 8.00pm, Friday, February 28, Wellington:

1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3 Brayden Wiliame

4 Adam Pompey

5 Marcelo Montoya

6 Te Maire Martin

7 Shaun Johnson

8 Addin Fonua-Blake

9 Wayde Egan

10 Mitchell Barnett

11 Jackson Ford

12 Marata Niukore

13 Tohu Harris (c)

Interchange:

14 Dylan Walker

15 Bunty Afoa

16 Josh Curran

17 Tom Ale

Reserves:

18 Viliami Vailea

20 Freddy Lussick

21 Ronald Volkman

22 Taine Tuaupiki

23 Edward Kosi

Head coach | Andrew Webster