Serena Williams signs daughter up for tennis lessons, keeping her own identity secret from coach

Alexis Olympia is Serena Williams' and Alexis Ohanian's only child. Photo / Getty Images

Tennis superstar Serena Williams daughter is starting tennis lesson, but here's the twist, Williams isn't the coach.

Williams' left out one minor detail, she did not tell the coach who she is.

Not only is her mother a tennis legend, she is also the niece of Venus Williams.

"I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons. Don't start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons, but I signed her up for some.

"But the lady had no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes."

Serena Williams getting her daughter ready for her first tennis lesson is the best thing you’ll watch all week pic.twitter.com/q4yVNeyXYf — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 23, 2020

In a video posted to Instagram, Williams revealed her 3-year-old daughter Olympia is starting tennis lessons.

"I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like technique. So I'll make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques."

In the video she showed off Olympia's very own tennis racket: "Look, Olympia got a cute racket like mine."

She also shared a video of her and her daughter watching old tennis matches to study before her first lessons.

However, Olympia had other viewing plans, and the pair ended up watching a cartoon instead.

Williams gave an update from the lesson while also wearing a mask.

"So she's at her tennis lesson, but I'm gonna leave so I'm not distracting."

"I know how to leave and be. I'm not, like, an overprotective mom ... no matter what Alexis [Ohanian, her husband] says."