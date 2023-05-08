Crusaders winger Leicester Fainga'anuku (centre) celebrates his try with teammates Will Jordan (left) and Braydon Ennor (right). Photo / Photosport

Identifying form prospects is the easy part. Determining who misses out in the intensely competitive scrap for the All Blacks outside backs presents a much more difficult task.

As the Super Rugby playoffs, where performances carry greater weight, inch ever closer All Blacks coach Ian Foster will largely have his 33-man World Cup squad pencilled in.

Halfback remains highly contestable. So, too, tighthead prop and blindside flanker. But of all positions yet to be finalised, outside backs are undoubtedly the most congested. This is where debate will rage in the coming weeks, and looming head-to-head match ups could prove telling.

Sevu Reece’s season-ending injury should, in theory at least, ease selection headaches by removing a regular fixture on the wing for the All Blacks.

Yet as the Chiefs’ 10-match unbeaten surge shows no signs of abating to continually push compelling contenders Emoni Narawa and Shaun Stevenson’s claims, established All Blacks contenders anxiously glance over their shoulders.

The heat is on.

Will Jordan’s return from his near eight-month absence with a concerning migraine-related condition served an immediate reminder of his class.

Two tries, 137 metres, five defenders beaten and two linebreaks in 50 minutes — albeit against the Force — underlined how the Crusaders have sorely missed his inherent ability to spark their attack from fullback.

While Jordan asserts his most profound influence, and clearly feels at home, from the backfield prior to missing last year’s northern tour he was a lock on the right wing for the All Blacks — starting 17 of his 21 tests there.

The same was true for Caleb Clarke’s revival on the left edge last year yet as others firm in the national conversation he, too, will be well aware of the need to impress to retain his place.

Caleb Clarke celebrates a try with Dalton Papali'i. Photo / Getty

At present there appears no certainties when it comes to the best All Blacks back three for the World Cup.

In Jordan’s absence Mark Telea emerged to claim the right wing role late last year. While he has faded from view at times in recent weeks, having served his two All Blacks rests, Telea’s fend, speed and elusive qualities combine to form one of Super Rugby’s most difficult prospects to tackle.

Leicester Fainga’anuku’s credentials are irrepressible, too. With nine tries for the Crusaders this season Fainga’anuku sits one behind Stevenson but it’s his strength in contact to consistently bend and break the line that will fix the All Blacks attention as they assess a variety of options to combat suffocating defences.

Fainga’anuku made his test debut with two starts on the left wing against Ireland last July before falling out of favour and missing the northern tour through personal reasons. He has since returned with vengeance, while his midfield versatility adds another dimension to his claims for a recall.

Traditionally the All Blacks are incredibly loyal selectors, weighing proven performances in the black jersey above Super Rugby form. Wing, though, is the one position where the form-trumping-incumbent precedent firmly exists in World Cup year.

In 2015, Nehe Milner-Skudder timed his run by rapidly rising to prominence from Manawatū to the Hurricanes and into the No 14 jersey for the All Blacks first World Cup triumph on foreign soil.

Four years later Crusaders wings Reece and George Bridge usurped Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane — no easy feat — to claim the starting wing roles for the World Cup in Japan.

This year Narawa and Stevenson are attempting to replicate those feats.

Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs dives over to score a try. Photo / Getty

Wingers, particularly at the elite level, tend to have a short shelf life as speed and confidence fades which only fuels the desire to back those running hot.

The All Blacks are likely to consider selecting 15 backs for the World Cup — a breakdown comprising three halfbacks, three first-fives, four midfielders, and five, at most, outside backs.

Many of those figures boast valuable versatility. Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie are comfortable at first-five and fullback; Rieko Ioane covers centre and wing, Jordie Barrett could switch between second-five and fullback if needed.

Such an array of options gives the All Blacks flexibility in selecting their World Cup backs. Whatever the composition, though, they cannot squeeze everyone in.

Clarke, Jordan, Telea, Stevenson, Narawa and Fainga’anuku will not all survive the final cut.

Jordan, should his comeback continue as it started, will be there but power wings Fainga’anuku and Clarke could be locked in a head-to-head battle. Uncapped prospects Stevenson and Narawa may ultimately contest one spot.

While wedded to incumbents in other roles the All Blacks selectors will retain open minds on finalising their finishers, leaving everything to play for through the Super Rugby playoffs and abbreviated Rugby Championship.