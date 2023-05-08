Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Scrap for All Blacks outside backs heats up

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
Crusaders winger Leicester Fainga'anuku (centre) celebrates his try with teammates Will Jordan (left) and Braydon Ennor (right). Photo / Photosport

Crusaders winger Leicester Fainga'anuku (centre) celebrates his try with teammates Will Jordan (left) and Braydon Ennor (right). Photo / Photosport

Identifying form prospects is the easy part. Determining who misses out in the intensely competitive scrap for the All Blacks outside backs presents a much more difficult task.

As the Super Rugby playoffs, where performances

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport