Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Scott Robertson’s next challenge: All Blacks set for coaching cleanout

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Kiwi reportedly killed in Ukraine, the rugby world reacts to Scott Robertson’s appointment and negotiations after teachers strike in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwi reportedly killed in Ukraine, the rugby world reacts to Scott Robertson’s appointment and negotiations after teachers strike in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Navigating the awkward transition phase and further fresh appointments amid an imminent coaching cleanout are the next challenging steps in Scott Robertson’s gradual ascent to the All Blacks throne.

The decision to break

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport