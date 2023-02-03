Scott Robertson’s last dance: The shadow looming over Super Rugby

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Scott Robertson’s final stand. It is the all-encompassing shadow that looms over Super Rugby Pacific’s second season. Six titles in six years. In his last dance with the Crusaders, can Robertson conjure another championship? And where does he go next?

Six months on from his ninth knee operation, this time a full titanium replacement in a nod to his playing days, Robertson’s notorious breakdancing may need to be scaled back. His mind, though, remains razor sharp as he contemplates pressing challenges and distractions.

Far from deflect his impending swansong Robertson embraces the added significance this season holds. You get the sense he will use it to his advantage.

After a playing career that graduated from Mount Maunganui to Christchurch to 24 tests as an All Blacks loose forward, Robertson enters the culmination of his 15th coaching campaign in red and black country. That’s some stint.

Before tackling his final season at the helm Robertson took time out to search within for the inspiration required for another title tilt.

“I’ve reflected a little bit because I want to make sure I’ve got everything I need from myself to help the team reach their best,” Robertson tells the Herald.

“I’ve been driving into Rugby Park for 24 years. It means a lot to me. From playing and coaching Canterbury for nine years and this is my seventh year as a coach with the Crusaders so it’s a big portion of your life.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders. Blues v Crusaders Super Rugby Pacific Final rugby union match at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday 18 June 2022. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

“I still love it as much as the first day. The big thing is making sure I get the energy piece right to come in really clear and focused and to help this Crusaders team be better so we can keep raising our game. As a head coach that’s my primary role.”

Robertson, three wins off matching Robbie Deans’ franchise win record, is not alone in farewelling the Crusaders this year. Highly influential playmaker Richie Mo’unga has signed a three-year deal in Japan and Sam Whitelock, who is on track to surpass Richie McCaw and finish this year as the most capped All Black of all time, will be among the widely respected senior figures calling time.

Those imminent departures should deepen the desire to continue their collective dominance.

“It’s a natural four-year cycle around the World Cup when a lot of guys will make decisions about their careers,” Robertson said. “We learnt a lot through 2019. We confronted it and made it really clear what we needed from each other and the team.

“It’s about how you’re going to be remembered this year and what does that look like to perform so they go out with a clear focus.”

With New Zealand Rugby intending to appoint the next All Blacks coach pre-World Cup Robertson will soon be tasked with contesting his dream job for a second time in the midst of managing a Super Rugby season. While that will inevitably create distractions for the Crusaders, Robertson is confident the appointment process will not impact results.

“I’ve learnt over the last few years to deal with any decisions or opportunities at the time. I’m experienced enough and been in this game that I know what you’re currently doing is the most important thing. I’m always looking two, three, weeks ahead to make sure we can win today but will always be a step ahead.”

Despite clinching their sixth title under Robertson, their 13th in total, with a soul-destroying victory over the Blues at Eden Park, last season wasn’t exactly vintage from the Crusaders. Their vaunted home record was tainted by home defeats to the Chiefs and Blues. They were decidedly vulnerable at times; pushed to the brink by the Highlanders in Christchurch, and lost away to the Waratahs.

When it mattered most, though, their finals experience proved pivotal.

“We performed when we needed to. I’m extremely proud of the performance at Eden Park after the season the Blues had to set that up. We had a lot of exposure for young players who really helped us.

“No year is ever the same. You’re going to have things thrown at you. There was a bit of adversity and an away final. That was probably the challenge we needed to get the best out of ourselves.”

Whether its Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ or the Melbourne Storm-associated ‘Purple Reign’ theming has been central to Robertson’s success.

This year he seems set to use legacy and a series of pointed questions to evoke the best from his stacked squad that features the return of three injured All Blacks – loose forward Ethan Blackadder, prop Joe Moody and midfielder Jack Goodhue, all of whom are expected to start this season.

“Last year we had the concept of stepping up. It’s all in us if we find a way to challenge and push yourself. We’ve brought that into our preseason.

“You win six in a row, well, what’s it like to win seven? What do we need as a group? How are we going to push ourselves? How are we going to create the energy that’s required to do it? How hungry are we going to be, how hard are we going to work? What’s history going to say about us?

“We know if we get that right we’ve got enough depth and experience in our squad.”

If there’s one nagging doubt about the Crusaders, it comes in the form of Jason Ryan’s absence. For each of their six title-winning seasons, Ryan was Robertson’s right-hand man. Ryan’s fingerprints remain all over the engine room.

While the Crusaders boast a vastly experienced forward pack containing eight internationals, Ryan’s swift elevation amid a coaching cleanout from the All Blacks mid-last year leaves a sizeable hole for Dan Perrin to fill.

Andrew Goodman’s departure to Munster creates further coaching changes, with former Hurricanes and Tasman utility James Marshall assuming guidance of the backline alongside Tamati Ellison and Scott Hansen.

“Jason is a special man and coach but DP has fitted in beautifully and is finding his own identity with the forward pack. James Marshall brings a lot of energy. He’s young; he’s running out on the wing. He reminds me a lot of Goody but they’ve got their own rugby IP and an ability to connect with the group. It’s new, fresh, and keeps the rest of the coaches connected.”

Navigate those coaching voids, and Robertson’s last dance will be short odds to further enhance his legacy.

Fringe World Cup contenders:

Leicester Fainga’anuku, Jack Goodhue, Tamaiti Williams, Cullen Grace, Braydon Ennor all fit in this congested category. Williams’ progress will be particularly intriguing as he switches to tighthead prop – to cover Oli Jager’s season-ending absence – which should enhance his game-time and appeal.

Best recruit:

Dead heat between hooker George Bell and 19-year-old outside back Macca Springer. The dynamic Bell debuted for the Crusaders last year but has been elevated to the full squad for the first time, while Springer’s size, speed and booming boot are already drawing comparisons to everyone from Will Jordan to Jordie Barrett. After eight tries for Tasman last season, those in Crusaders country are extolling Springer’s potential.

Prediction: Champions

While question marks loom over their coaching changes the Crusaders possess an inherent ability to promote from within and maintain standards. Their squad, with the returning injured All Blacks, is as formidable as ever. Rotation should, therefore, not be an issue. They again proved last year winning a final away from home is no barrier. And Razor’s last year offers instant leverage.