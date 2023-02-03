Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Scott Robertson’s last dance: The shadow looming over Super Rugby

Liam Napier
By
7 mins to read
Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Scott Robertson’s final stand. It is the all-encompassing shadow that looms over Super Rugby Pacific’s second season. Six titles in six years. In his last dance with the Crusaders, can Robertson conjure another championship? And

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Fringe World Cup contenders:

Best recruit:

Prediction: Champions

Latest from Sport